Metallica wrote at least 10 new songs in quarantine

Last month, Metallica’s James Hetfield revealed that the group had composed at least 10 new songs as the four members were isolated from each other at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rocker made the revelation during a conversation with The fierce life, a podcast from gunmaker Fierce Firearms that focuses on Hetfield’s interests: hunting and shooting. When we were talking about Metallica’s progress on a studio album following 2016 Wired … to self-destruct, the singer and guitarist detailed how the band collaborated together from their separate home studios.

“Because of COVID, just sitting at home and getting a little anxious and just creative at the same time and wanting to get together, I started doing a weekly Zoom with these guys just to check in,” Hetfield explained. “And then I just said to them once, ‘Hey, I’m going to write something. I’ll just play something and send it to you. You do what you want with it and see what happens and layer it ”. This is how we made a version of ‘Blackened’ [for] 2020. I just played something – they had never heard it before, they played it. ” [via Metal Hammer]

Indeed, it’s not just office staff who use videoconferencing to work remotely – metal musicians do too! What’s impressive is that Metallica offered at least ten new songs while writing that way.

“We started experimenting with writing on Zoom,” Hetfield continued. “[Drummer] Lars [Ulrich] and I would meet, or [guitarist] Church [Hammett] and Lars, and we would have a little bit of time here and there to write. It was difficult because of the delay in the sound, so we couldn’t play together, but we were playing on a click track and watching each other play. We had our producer, who ran my computer while I played. He was running my computer from LA, and I’m in Vail [Colorado]. … Lars had an assistant running his computer from Los Angeles – he’s here in San Francisco – and we were playing together, and it was kind of weird. We started to write. We’ve had about, I don’t know, over 10 songs like this. And then we finally got together. There’s not much you can do with Zoom. “

It was during the same conversation that the leader of Metallica expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine. Although Hetfield has not categorically said he will not get one, the musician has reflected on the vaccination campaign and offered ideas regarding vaccine passports.

“I’m a little skeptical about getting the vaccine,” Hetfield said The fierce life, “but it seems to be happening and people are getting it and I have a lot of friends who have done it – I’m not quite sure. But I hope it doesn’t happen to a point where you did. to have that COVID stamp in your passport or something to go everywhere. But if it comes down to that, then I’ll make a decision. We got vaccinated to go to Africa, so this is not like I’ve never been vaccinated before. But as a child, I never got vaccinations because of our religion [Christian Science]. So that was the only time I had one – when we were going on safari in Africa. “

Ulrich previously disclosed that Metallica spent 2020 getting into “pretty serious writing.” Since Cable, the band released a live acoustic collection and their second symphonic collaboration, S and M2.

James Hetfield of Metallica appears on The fierce life podcast – March 19, 2021

