Entertainment
Metallica wrote at least 10 new songs in quarantine
Last month, Metallica’s James Hetfield revealed that the group had composed at least 10 new songs as the four members were isolated from each other at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The rocker made the revelation during a conversation with The fierce life, a podcast from gunmaker Fierce Firearms that focuses on Hetfield’s interests: hunting and shooting. When we were talking about Metallica’s progress on a studio album following 2016 Wired … to self-destruct, the singer and guitarist detailed how the band collaborated together from their separate home studios.
Watch the interview at the bottom of this article.
“Because of COVID, just sitting at home and getting a little anxious and just creative at the same time and wanting to get together, I started doing a weekly Zoom with these guys just to check in,” Hetfield explained. “And then I just said to them once, ‘Hey, I’m going to write something. I’ll just play something and send it to you. You do what you want with it and see what happens and layer it ”. This is how we made a version of ‘Blackened’ [for] 2020. I just played something – they had never heard it before, they played it. ” [via Metal Hammer]
Indeed, it’s not just office staff who use videoconferencing to work remotely – metal musicians do too! What’s impressive is that Metallica offered at least ten new songs while writing that way.
“We started experimenting with writing on Zoom,” Hetfield continued. “[Drummer] Lars [Ulrich] and I would meet, or [guitarist] Church [Hammett] and Lars, and we would have a little bit of time here and there to write. It was difficult because of the delay in the sound, so we couldn’t play together, but we were playing on a click track and watching each other play. We had our producer, who ran my computer while I played. He was running my computer from LA, and I’m in Vail [Colorado]. … Lars had an assistant running his computer from Los Angeles – he’s here in San Francisco – and we were playing together, and it was kind of weird. We started to write. We’ve had about, I don’t know, over 10 songs like this. And then we finally got together. There’s not much you can do with Zoom. “
It was during the same conversation that the leader of Metallica expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine. Although Hetfield has not categorically said he will not get one, the musician has reflected on the vaccination campaign and offered ideas regarding vaccine passports.
“I’m a little skeptical about getting the vaccine,” Hetfield said The fierce life, “but it seems to be happening and people are getting it and I have a lot of friends who have done it – I’m not quite sure. But I hope it doesn’t happen to a point where you did. to have that COVID stamp in your passport or something to go everywhere. But if it comes down to that, then I’ll make a decision. We got vaccinated to go to Africa, so this is not like I’ve never been vaccinated before. But as a child, I never got vaccinations because of our religion [Christian Science]. So that was the only time I had one – when we were going on safari in Africa. “
Ulrich previously disclosed that Metallica spent 2020 getting into “pretty serious writing.” Since Cable, the band released a live acoustic collection and their second symphonic collaboration, S and M2.
PLAYLIST: Follow Loudwire’s’Early Thrash: the beginning + the 90s‘on Spotify, featuring 150 genre-defining songs from Metallica and more.
James Hetfield of Metallica appears on The fierce life podcast – March 19, 2021
Metallica: a photographic chronology of their remarkable career
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]