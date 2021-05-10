How to attend or watch Indianapolis events





Dana Mecums 34th Original Spring Classic will soon take control of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The 2021 edition of the annual car auction will run from May 14 to 22. During these nine days, 2,500 vehicles and countless pieces of road art will be at the disposal of the highest bidder. Advance tickets are still on sale, but for those who want to participate in the action from the comfort of their sofa, more than 30 hours of the auction will air on the NBC Sports Network. Here’s what you need to know to attend Mecum 2021. Last year’s Mecum car auction was the largest ever in Indianapolis. Mecum 2021 is even bigger. If you are going to Masks will be mandatory for all Mecum employees, exhibitors and all participants in this year’s event. Daily non-contact temperature monitoring will be required for all participants and employees prior to entering the auction premises. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter. Doors open daily at 8 a.m. and the vehicle auction begins daily at 10 a.m. Advance tickets are sold until 11:59 p.m. on May 13 for $ 20 per person per day. Once the auction begins, tickets cost $ 30 per person, per day at the gate and online. Children 12 and under enter for free. Bidders registration is available online in advance and onsite for $ 200 and includes admission for two on each auction day. Those unable to attend and bid in person can register for tenders over the phone and over the Internet. General parking is available for $ 10 per day and is managed by the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Mecums website is updated daily with the latest shipments, including detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles. To view lots, consign a vehicle or register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050. How to watch Mecum Auction The Mecum auction will air on NBC Sports Network. The following schedule is provisional and subject to change: May 17: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. May 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 19: 11 am-12.30pm May 20: 11 am-5pm May 21: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 22: 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. May 22: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. May 22: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. May 23: 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Call IndyStar reporter Justin L. Mack at 317-444-6138. Follow him on Twitter: @justinlmack.

