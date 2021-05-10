Amrita Rao opens up about rejecting big Bollywood movies over kissing scenes





Bollywood actor Amrita Rao in a recent interview revealed that she has to reject big movies because of ‘kissing scenes’. She recounted how she was a teenager and had no one to advise her at the start of her film career. The actor has appeared in various films likeMain Hoon Na, Ishq Vishq, Vivah, Masti, The legend of Bhagat Singh, Welcome to Sajjanpurand much more. She was away from the industry for six years until she returned in 2019 with the film.Thackeray alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Amrita Rao opens up about rejection of great movies and why Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor said she found herself turning down more projects than committing to them. She regrets it and did it because it seemed valid to her as a teenager. However, she wished she had someone who advised her against it. Additionally, she revealed that after starring in the 2006 blockbusterVivah alongside Shahid Kapoorshe, we have proposed great roles and modern films as well. With the changing times of the film industry, Amrita felt that as she rose to fame, there was a new phase for female actresses where they had to look “hot and sultry”. She said she found herself in the position where she had to decide whether she wanted to compromise on the “Amrita Rao” the audience perceived for such roles or vice versa. Addressing the opportunities that were presented to her, the actor said these were huge movies and she rejected them because she always chose to go against the grain. Her comfort was her priority and she didn’t want to compromise him for such roles. In conclusion, she also revealed that even though the roles came to her, she was in a relationship and therefore she turned them down because she knew such roles would not work for her and her partner. The actor is married to Anmol, a popular radio jockey and she recently gave birth to their son, Veer. IMAGE: Amrita Rao’s Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest entertainment news and headlines.







