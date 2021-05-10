Then and now: Rochester to Hollywood, then coast to coast

A live concert at the downtown Empress Theater was broadcast via the latest technology to a portable transmitting station parked across the street, to a radio station in Los Angeles, and from there coast to coast. across America.

It was Wednesday August 4, 1926, just after the dawn of the radio age. Few households had radio receivers locally and there were fewer than 700 broadcasting stations nationwide. Pulling out radio signals was still, in some ways, an activity for hobbyists who liked to play with the dial late at night to find distant stations.

One of those remote stations was KFWB, which was owned by the Warner Bros. film company. The 500-watt station broadcasts from a studio on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. But with the right atmospheric stations, and because there were so few stations obstructing the airwaves, listeners as far away as New York City could sometimes hear the KFWB signal.

Which brings us to the Rochester show. To promote the business, demonstrate how radio transmission works, and experiment with different atmospheric conditions, Warner Bros. embarked on an ambitious plan. In early 1926, engineers from Warner Bros. have converted a Moreland Motor Coach bus into a portable radio station, 6XBR. From May of that year, the bus hit the road, stopping at theaters affiliated with Warner Bros. for nighttime broadcasts.

In each locality, a show featuring local bands, orchestras and singers would be sent, via the portable studio, to KFWB, and in turn broadcast on that station frequency.

The converted bus arrived in Rochester on the afternoon of August 4 and pulled up in front of the Empress Theater. City officials today authorized the police department to shut down South Broadway from Center Street to First Street while the giant mobile station pulls up in front of the theater, the Post Bulletin reported.

At 8:30 p.m., the Rochester Park Band, led by Harold Cooke, took to the stage of the Empress and began their concert program. Congressman Allen J. Furlow was next heard, who regaled the audience with a list of the natural wonders of Southeast Minnesota. Later, the American Legion Drum Corps, which performed outside, was brought to the theater to join the concert.

For passers-by on Broadway, a large horn brought entertainment to people on the streets, all the numbers being clear and distinct with plenty of volume, according to the Post Bulletin reporter at the scene.

During this time, the Empress’s office received several phone calls from listeners in the area listening to the show. Most of them came from people with reception stations in the city, according to the Post Bulletin, but also from some of them some distance from Rochester.

In the months and years to come, a receiver would take pride of place in most homes, usually the living room, and the wonder of radio transmission would bring entertainment and information to listeners of all ages.

At one point, it became difficult to imagine an era before radio, just as today we find it difficult to understand what life was like before the advent of personal computers.

Of course, as some elders might remind us, we never had to complain, as we do with computers, that I had to restart my radio, it froze.

Thomas Weber is a former Post Bulletin reporter who enjoys writing about local history.