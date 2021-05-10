Zac Brown Band Announces 2021 Return Tour





Zac Brown Band was one of the first acts to categorically cancel their 2020 touring plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they are making plans to get back on the road. The group announced on Monday May 10 that their 2021 comeback tour would put them back on stage after 14 months. They will hit the road on August 5 in Holmdel, New Jersey, and are currently expected to stay outside until October 17, when they will conclude the trek with a show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. A full list of currently announced stops is below. “We couldn’t be more excited to get back on the road and share our new music with our fans,” ZBB frontman Zac Brown said in a press release. “It has been a long and difficult year for everyone, and we are delighted to be reunited with our team, to resume the tour and to celebrate a whole new world. The Zac Brown Band will bring a variety of special guests with them on the road in 2021. Rising artist Ashland Craft is on the line for most dates, with Georgian singer-songwriter Teddy Swims the singer from “Whiskey’s Fine” Adam Doleac and “Dark Horse” singer-songwriter Devin Dawson all joined the trek at different times as well. Additionally, Gabby Barrett will also appear at some shows. Tickets for Zac Brown Band’s The Comeback Tour 2021 go on sale Friday, May 14 at noon local time. Members of Zamily, the group’s fan club, will have presale access starting Tuesday, May 11 at noon local time. Visit ZacBrownBand.com for more details and to see the festival dates which are also on the band’s calendar. Zac Brown Band, The Comeback Tour 2021 Dates: August 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

August 6 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

August 8 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park *

August 19 – Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

August 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *

August 21 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

August 27 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center *

August 28 – Tinley Park, Illinois @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

August 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *

September 2-3 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

September 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center +

September 10 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest ++ (on sale at 10 a.m. local time)

September 17-18 – Denver, Colorado @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater +

September 30 – Clarkston, Michigan @ DTE Energy Music Theater +

October 3 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center +

October 8 – Jacksonville, Florida @ Daily’s Place **

October 9 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater **

October 10 – Tampa, Florida @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater **

October 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Walnut Creek **

October 16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion **

October 17 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena ** * special guests Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft

** special guests Devin Dawson and Ashland Craft

+ special guests Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft

++ special guest Gabby Barrett See all the national circuits planned for 2021-2022:







