15 satisfying Bollywood movie endings that were the perfect ending to a perfect movie





There is nothing more satisfying than a movie that gives you all the right answers at the end. Here are some of our favorite movies that have left us with some content. 1. Basanti Rank This heartbreaking ending was also quite satisfying. And while it left us in tears, he got his point across. 2. Ship of Theseus The different stories come together to give us the perfect ending to this thought-provoking film. 3. Udaan The end was cathartic to say the least. After everything the sons have been through, they find their own refuge and that is all that matters. 4. Bluffmaster! This Rohan Sippy film ended on a rather optimistic note despite all the angst we went through. 5. Omkara Not just the end, this movie, inspired by Othello, was a masterpiece everywhere. While we didn’t really have a happy ending, we got all the answers we needed. 6.Tumbbad This 2018 horror film blew us away. However, as upsetting as the rest of the movie was, the ending had an interesting moral. So if you haven’t watched Tumbbad however, you are definitely missing out. 7.Aankhen One of Bollywood’s lesser-known gems, this movie had a brilliant all-star cast, a unique storyline, and an ending that we all let out the breath we had held back. 8.Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam This movie is one of those classic romances that everyone has watched. And although we half expected the lovers to reunite at the end, the movie surprised us. 9. Highway Everything about this film was well thought out and beautiful, but the solemn ending stole our hearts. 10. Kahaani One of Bollywood’s best thrillers, this film will surprise you with every twist, the ending being no exception. 11. Wednesday! With an impressive star cast and a storyline that hooked us from the start, the ending of this movie was the icing on the cake. 12.Citylights This Hansal Mehta film gave us an ending that was far from happy, but still tied the story together in a beautiful way. 13. Haider Inspired by Hamlet, this movie kept us hooked throughout and we couldn’t have asked for a better ending, especially with Haider’s escape. 14. Rose It takes a long time for the system to recognize that women are innocent, but the wait is worth it. 15. Kapoor and sons Even though it all falls apart at the end, the movie gives us all the answers we so desperately awaited at the end. Which one was your favorite?







