Mickey Rourke slams ‘That Crap’ in Marvel movies

Rourke previously criticized Marvel for cutting out the best parts of his “Iron Man 2” performance.

Mickey Rourke was emerging from a career resurgence from his Oscar nominated role in “The Wrestler” when he was cast as villainous Ivan Vanko / Whiplash in “Iron Man 2.” The experience didn’t go well for Rourke, and the actor continues to take blows at Marvel more than a decade after the Jon Favreau-led sequel opened in theaters. Rourke’s latest MCU jab came while praising “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which the actor only recently discovered while in quarantine. Rourke has stated that he much prefers the real acting featured in “Law & Order” to “that shit game” featured in the Marvel movies much better. “Mariska Hargitay is a very focused actress, she is absolutely brilliant in every episode”, Rourke written on social networks. “Her dedication and very meticulous work take her to another level. There are very few, if any, actress in movies these days who can hold her jock strap. I give him immense respect for his incredible ability. Related Related Rourke continued, “Christopher Meloni, the man brings a lot to the table with his physicality… I also noticed the intense chic and very talented Stephanie March, as well as BD Wong. I am very surprised, extremely impressed by the charisma, the attitude, the swag and the sincerity that Ice T brings to her particular role. What’s especially nice is watching the merchandise from this exceptional group of actors … Respect to all of you, the work you all do is real acting, not like that shit all on Marvel shit. Rourke previously slammed marvel in an interview with CraveOnline, claiming that the studio edited his performance in “Iron Man 2.” The actor said: “I explained to [Jon] Favreau that I wanted to bring other layers and colors, not just to make this Russian a complete murderous avenger villain. And they allowed me to do that. Unfortunately the [people] at Marvel just wanted a one-dimensional villain, so most of the performance ended [on] floor.” Rourke added, “At the end of the day you’ve got a nerd with a pocket of money calling the shots. You know, Favreau didn’t kick in. I wish he had. “Iron Man 2” is often cited as one of the weakest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was always a box office success, grossing $ 623 million at the global box office. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







