Will Gluck / Noah Pink Series & eOne Docuseries Set – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The Con Queen has gone from Hollywood horror to the show. Entertainment One, Olive Bridge Entertainment, Atlas Entertainment, Campside Media and Circle of Confusion are developing two series projects based on the Campside podcast Chameleon: Hollywood Con Queen. A scripted television series created and written by Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit) and Noah Pink (Genius: Picasso) is in the works with the production of Gluck. There is also an unscripted documentary series from the same group, detailing the investigation.

Executive producers are Pink, Gluck and Richard Schwartz of Olive Bridge; Andy Horwitz, Richard Suckle and Curt Kanemoto of Atlas; Josh Dean, Adam Hoff, Matthew Shaer and Vanessa Grigoriadis of Campside Media; and Charles Mastropietro, Frank Frattaroli and Brad Mendelsohn of Circle of Confusion.

eOne will serve as a studio and distribute the projects worldwide.

It’s quite a turnaround in one of the strangest sagas to hit Hollywood in years. Deadline was the first to publish a detailed article in 2018 about the shadowy person who became known as Hollywood Con Queen, offering testimony from a range of victims of concert workers seduced by the promise of a career job as a dream that led them to finance projects. which imploded once the funds were deposited, usually in Jakarta, Indonesia.

These opportunities were offered most often during a call from a knowledgeable and very convincing woman claiming to be a powerful financial producer, a list that included Gigi Pritzker, Sherry Lansing, Amy Pascal, Stacey Snider, Country director-producer Lesli Linka Glatter and others. All of these women were horrified when told by Deadline that their identities had been used in the scam. The caller dropped the occasional referral of professionals the victim knew, people who would make a referral in a relationship-oriented company. The impostor has always called and received calls on a cell phone, and put the hook by giving these men the job of their dreams, for large sums of money.

She made them sign non-disclosure agreements – which deterred potential victims from returning to their friends to see if in fact a recommendation had been made, or calling the actual offices of the financial producer. The gout was usually in Jakarta. The scammer has found a perfect business for this, as movies and series can be a business where workers on the stage sometimes get money which is refunded. Raising the scare factor was testimony from many men that the caller seemed like a lonely woman who turned the conversation towards sex. Solid reports months later by THRScott Johnson – who will later reveal the suspect’s arrest in the UK – has made it clear that Hollywood has a real problem. It became clear that it lasted for seven years and that hundreds of Hollywood concert workers were tricked into flying to Indonesia for a movie that didn’t exist. The crook succeeded not only the dreams of those who were duped, but also a large chunk of their money.

the Chameleon Campside Media’s podcast was the first to name her in a podcast about the suspect. Shocker: The alleged culprit was one him, who was reportedly identified as Hargobind Tahilramani, a 41-year-old Indonesian. the Chameleon Campside co-founders Dean and Grigoriadis’ podcast was named one of the best of the last year by Spotify, Stitcher and Rolling stone. The podcast unmasked the suspect and helped authorities reach him. He was arrested six days after the last episode aired. The podcast produced by Campside and Sony Music Entertainment with consultant producers Horwitz and Mastropietro, reached No. 2 on the Apple Podcast charts and made headlines around the world.

The hosts wrote that they solved the case by connecting with a victimized Long Island screenwriter named Greg Mandarano, who revealed he had met the Cat Fisher six times in Jakarta and had fake photos and coins identity cards which included a forged passport with a different name – Gobind Lal Tahil. They enlisted a digital investigator who quickly focused on the identity of a con artist who had eluded others for years.

