Ariana Grande equalizes Lady Gaga for fifth place in women’s sales rankings





NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 23: Ariana Grande performs live on her “Dangerous Woman” tour in … [+] Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Republic Records)

Getty

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd both collect their sixth No.1 hit on the Hot 100 together this week, as their joint single Save Your Tears climbs a few spots to the top. The lift is thanks to a new remix of the cut, which transforms it from a solo outing to a duet with Grande now on board. This new take was a powerful streamer and performed well on radio, but its sales that have largely helped it climb to the top of the Hot 100s, and the updated version also reaches # 1 on Billboards Digital Song Sales chart, the weekly ranking of the best-selling songs in the country. With one more leader under her belt, Grande now ranks among the most successful women in chart history, and she has equaled one of pop’s most powerful figures in the process. Save Your Tears is Grandes’ eighth success in the digital song sales chart, which is enough to tie her to Lady Gaga. The women are now at the same level as each other, tied for fifth place for the champions on this specific count among women. MORE FORBESAriana Grande is the reigning queen of the pop chart this week

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Taylor Swift is a leader among female artists (all artists, actually) when you look at those who have reached number 1 most often in the digital song sales chart. Between his pop, country and alternative production, the superstar now tops the table with 22 different cuts, and that sum continues to climb. Rihanna sits second among women with 14 No.1 hits, while Katy Perry has so far registered 11 winners. Currently Beyonc is just top of the table ahead of Lady Gaga and Grande, so it will be interesting to see if either of these two pop stars can match their performance before reclaiming their tenth rule (which will surely happen one day). Grande has dominated on her own with her singles 7 Rings, Thank U, Next and No Tears Left to Cry, as well as collaborative tracks Bang Bang with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, Stuck With U with Justin Bieber, Problem with Iggy Azalea and even Rain on Me with Gaga, with whom she is now linked. MORE FORBESAriana Grande joins BTS as only musician to be number 1 on Billboard’s world chart more than once

