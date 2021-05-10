Ronnie Wood Stays Positive Throughout Cancer Battle | Entertainment





Ronnie Wood refused to “dwell on the negatives” while battling cancer for the second time. The Rolling Stones legend revealed last month that he secretly battled small cell cancer during the lockdown last year and that his wife Sally has shared how the couple have done their best to stay as positive as possible while throughout the 73-year-old star’s treatment. Sally – who has four-year-old twins Alice and Gracie with Ronnie – told Briton HELLO! magazine: “We tried to stay as positive as possible, trust the doctors and follow their instructions and advice. “We cannot thank the doctors enough for everything they have done and for all the support they have given us.” The 43-year-old producer shared how Ronnie turned to his favorite mantra, “When I take care of myself, I can accomplish anything” to get him through his ordeal. She added, “It got us both, one hundred percent. “You have to be as positive as possible and believe that everything will be fine. Ronnie is an amazing person with incredible strength and determination. He has read his meditation books and we have focused on his treatment, his sobriety and rest as much. as possible. You just have to keep going and not dwell too long on the negatives. “ Ronnie had previously battled lung cancer in 2017 and underwent successful surgery before getting the green light. The “Start Me Up” hitmaker – who quit smoking before the birth of his twins – “gave up” any fears he had of having lung cancer because he still expected it given the how often he smoked. He said: “I let go immediately. I knew it was going to be there, because I smoked for England for 54 years. It was, ‘God sure I have cancer. lung. But I didn’t have anywhere else. I knew I was strong enough not to let it be anywhere else in my body. “

