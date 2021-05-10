Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane sells his Royal Enfield to raise money for oxygen





Famous Tollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane sold his motorcycle for three oxygen concentrators. He did this to get money so he could help people with COVID-19. The actor posted on Instagram that he wanted to trade in his Royal Enfield motorcycle for some oxygen concentrators. He also posted some pictures of the bike and himself on his Instagram. He said: “I am giving away my motorbike in exchange for some oxygen concentrators that we can together provide to people in need who are battling covid. Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad » He was able to find 3 oxygen concentrators that reached Hyderabad. He shared this information on an Instagram story. The story wrote: “Good news! Thanks to your quick help and quick offers on Instagram. 3 oxygen concentrators have reached Hyderabad. Few more expected soon. Ps- I couldn’t have done without Instagram and your quick support. There was also a photo attached to the story in which his bike was visible with “SOLD!” text. Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650: What It Will Look Like The motorcycle we are talking about is the Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 which was discontinued in 2018. Its motorcycle is finished in yellow. The GT 535 was one of the first cafe racers available in the Indian market. It was Royal Enfield’s flagship motorcycle before the 650 binoculars launched. It had a 535cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, which was essentially the same as the Classic 500 but was hugely boring. The engine produced 29 hp of maximum power while developing 44 Nm of maximum torque, mated to a 5-speed transmission. Royal Enfield offered it with Pirelli tires, Brembo brakes and a custom calculator. By comparison, the Classic 500 produced 27.2hp of maximum power and 41Nm of maximum torque thanks to its 499cc air-cooled single-cylinder injection engine. So the power bump wasn’t huge. Having said that, people have noticed that the GT 535’s chassis has immense potential. He behaved much better than any other Royal Enfield. Then there were his murderous looks. Many people still consider the GT 535 to be one of the prettiest Royal Enfields. So there was a cult following for the GT 535. For this reason, Royal Enfield didn’t change the design language when it brought back the GT nameplate with the 650 twins. It was in November 2018, when Royal Enfield launched the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650. The Continental GT 650 and the Continental GT 535 are very similar in design. They are also the best handling Royal Enfields ever made. The chassis was manufactured by Harris Performance, known for making racing chassis and other parts. However, unlike the GT 535, the GT650 has an all new engine which was completely manufactured by Royal Enfield. It is an air-oil-cooled 648cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with a single overhead cam. It has a 270 degree crank which gives it a rumbling exhaust note. It is the most powerful engine ever designed by Royal Enfield. The engine produces 47 PS of maximum power and a maximum output torque of 52 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox which comes with a slip and assists the clutch. The Continental GT 650 is priced at Rs. 2.91 lakhs ex-showroom. Also Read: Meet ‘Kush’, A Custom Designed And Track Ready KTM RC390 From Rajputana Customs







