Planned apartments near the North Hollywoods Arts District





A mixed-use apartment complex could develop on a corner lot in North Hollywood, which has seen an increasing number of residential and commercial developments in recent years. The 49-unit project was filed by MLBT Enterprises LLC, according to Urbanize. The site at 10745 W. Burbank Boulevard would include approximately 2,300 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. It would replace a series of low-rise commercial buildings. The proposed units would be a mix of one and two bedroom apartments, five of which are reserved as low-deed affordable housing. Developers over the past few years have shown a constant interest in North Hollywood and the surrounding communities. Two notable hotel proposals have recently surfaced in the wider region. Early last year, developer Nitin Patel filed plans for an 89-key hotel on Lankershim Boulevard and Gilmore Street. And in November, Napa Industries offered a 171-key hotel further south at 5041-5057 N. Lankershim Boulevard, about a mile and a half from the MLBT development site. The local chamber of commerce designated this area as the NoHo Arts District in 1992 and encouraged development. There is a subway station on the north side of the NoHo Arts District about a mile from the MLBT apartment complex. [Urbanize] Dennis lynch

