Sarah Shahis Sex / Life Sets Netflix Premiere As Streamer Unveils First Look | Entertainment

Things are getting scorching at Netflix this summer as the streamer gives way to the Sarah shahi– led drama Sex / life.
The series is scheduled to arrive on Friday, June 25 and will feature Shahi with Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette. Executive produced by creator Stacy Rukeyser (Unreal), Sex / life tells the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past.
In addition to revealing the premiere date, Netflix has revealed a few first look photos (above and below), which feature the cast of this unique title.
The show takes a fresh look at female identity and desires through the lens of Billie Connelly (Shahi), who hasn’t always been a suburban mom and housewife. Before marrying her reliable husband Cooper (Vogel) and moving to Connecticut, Billie led a free-spirited life in New York City.
(Credit: AMANDA MATLOVICH / NETFLIX)
A wild child at heart, Billies’ early years consisted of living with her best friend Sasha (Odette) in town, working hard and playing even harder. Eager to escape the exhaustion that comes with caring for two young children, Billie begins to write and fantasize about her past life, especially her passionate relationship with her sexy ex, Brad (Demos).
(Credit: AMANDA MATLOVICH / NETFLIX)
The more Billie continues on this path, the more she begins to wonder what got her where she is now. Things will change when Cooper finds out about Billies’ diary, but will that spark a new passion within their marriage or lead her down a path she thought had long ago given up with a man? who had already broken his heart?
Viewers will need to tune in to find out. Stay tuned for more details and a trailer as we approach the June premiere date.
Sex / life, Series premiere, Friday June 25, Netflix
