Veronica Vanij’s trip to Bollywood, nepotism and more

You were recently seen in the music video “Khuda Na Kare”. The song and your performance were well received by the audience. How are you?

I feel good. Anand Raj Anand is a big name in the industry. So it’s great to work with such great people that I can learn so much from. My career is only just beginning and at the beginning I have such exciting opportunities so I feel very lucky and blessed.

You made a music video in 2018 with Ritviz. The song was called “Jeet”. At the time, you were very new to the industry. But now people recognize you and your work. How did this trip of about 2-3 years go?

I learned a lot during this time. When I was new to this industry, I was not aware of a lot of things. I used to think it was very easy to work in the glamor industry. I thought I would have success overnight. But it’s not like that. It is very difficult to survive in this industry.

And when I started to work, I realized that it is not as easy to work here as it seems from the outside. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs over the years. But this is only the beginning. There is much more to come.

You belong to a defense background. When did you decide to come to Mumbai and make a career in the entertainment industry?

I decided this a long time ago. I used to go to school plays and people liked my performance.

Growing up, I realized that I really loved and enjoyed doing this. And then I realized that I could make it my job and profit from it. So here I am.

Did your family support your decision to come to Mumbai and join this industry?

They didn’t support me at first. My father was in the Indian Air Force. So he wanted me to be a pilot, while my grandmother wanted me to be a doctor. It is the story of each household, which wants its children to be doctors and engineers. But my mother supported me a lot. She is the only one who understood my dreams and supported me from the start.

My mother came to Mumbai with me and supported my every decision. Later my whole family moved in. So my mom is my biggest support.

Since you are a foreigner, what is your opinion on nepotism?

This is a big topic of discussion.

What happens is when you come into this industry as a foreigner you don’t know where to start, you don’t get the right opportunities and a platform like a child star does. Star kids get it easily because their families are based in this industry.

But I believe everyone has a different path. Some people fall victim to nepotism and others do not. So far my trip has been great and I didn’t feel like I was a victim of nepotism. Fortunately, people are very supportive.

We often hear the couch casting stories. Filmmakers and casting agents often try to take advantage of girls who come from outside. Have you ever come across a situation where you felt like this person had bad intentions and decided not to work with them?

This has happened many times. And I was scared at first. I used to think this industry is not for me. But as I started working and getting to know the industry, I realized that if there are bad people, there are also good people. All you need is to meet these great people. I told myself that each industry has its pros and cons.

You share a good bond with actress Malvi Malhotra. She was stabbed last year. What were your feelings when this horrific incident happened?

When Malvi first told me this, I was really shocked. My first reaction was, “How did you deal with all of this? In a city like Mumbai, and in an area where it is the safest to work, if one has to face such a situation, it is not easy to recover from it. Malvi is very strong. God knows how she handled the whole situation. I cannot believe that such incidents can happen in a city like Mumbai. People cannot accept rejection. They cannot accept the rejection of a girl. This is the problem.

Are you afraid after this incident?

I never imagined that such a thing could happen in this industry. But now when that happened, we are afraid. We have to take care of ourselves from now on. Now we know we are not so safe in this industry. While this industry has good people, it also has bad people. So you have to be mentally prepared. That’s it.

You worked with Hina Khan in a short film called “Smartphone”. Her father recently died from cardiac arrest and she was also infected with Covid-19. Are you in contact with her?

I haven’t been in contact with Hina Khan for a long time. But I was sad and shocked to hear the news. In a difficult time, as the whole world grapples with a pandemic, she has suffered a great loss on a personal level. Losing your father is an important thing. I am very sad for her. I pray for her.

What are your upcoming projects?

There are several things in the works. This is the era of the OTT. I signed a few web movies. I’ll start filming after the lockdown. I can’t give a lot of details at the moment. But I’ll share with you once I start filming.

Any upcoming music videos?

A Punjabi clip will be released very soon. My short film “Tijori” is also coming out this month or next month.

What do you like to photograph the most? Music videos, films or webcasts?

I like to play all kinds of roles. I just want to try different things. It’s not like I want to do just music videos or just web shows. Whatever good comes in front of me, I sure will.

What are your professional and personal goals?

Professionally, I want to continue working. I don’t have a specific destination in mind. I want to keep improving day by day. I want to try different roles.

On a personal level, I want to stay motivated and positive.

How do you keep in shape now that the gyms are closed due to the lockdown?

I find it very difficult because I am not a yoga or dance fan. But yes, I do my best to do it at home. I try to do yoga, but I don’t enjoy it very much. So, it’s a bit difficult for me. But I am on a proper diet. I also do meditation.

But before, I was going to run, I did boxing, weightlifting, etc. I can’t do all of this because of the lockdown. So, I’m just trying to stay healthy.