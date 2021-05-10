Entertainment
Actor and comedian Mike Epps comes to the Venetian for Labor Day weekend
Actor and comedian Mike Epps will perform at the Venetian Theater inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas for two nights of stand-up comedy over Labor Day weekend on September 4 and 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Tickets start at $ 49 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com [r20.rs6.net], any Venetian Resort ticket office or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.
Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, May 13 at 10 p.m. PT.
Mike Epps generates an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for not only being one of the funniest comedy actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent.
Epps can currently be seen in The Upshaws, the Netflix comedy he stars in and produces, based on his life growing up in Indiana and taken from his 2018 Harper Collins autobiography Unsuccessful Thug. He was most recently seen in the Amazon Troup Zero feature starring Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Jim Gaffigan, and in the A24 movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco, both of which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. He was also seen opposite Eddie Murphy in the comedy Dolemite Is My Name and the HBO Emmy-winning biopic Bessie. based on Bessie Smith, played by Queen Latifah. Other features include Hangover franchise, Girls Trip, Faster, Hancock, Lottery Ticket, Next Day Air, Roll Bounce, The Fighting Temptations, Resident Evil franchise, Bait, How High, Dr. Dolittle 2, “Talk to Me” and ” Guess who?”
Since 2000, Epps has gradually risen through the ranks of standing comedy when he was recognized by national audiences in 1995 for his appearance on HBOs Def Comedy Jam (which he would host years later). During a performance at the Los Angeles Comedy Store, Epps caught Ice Cube’s attention. This led to the first of three feature films they would make together: The Cult Success Next Friday, “Next Friday” and All About the Benjamins. He is currently on a national stand-up tour and has been seen in over 40 cities and three continents performing live stand-up.
xfbml : true,
version : 'v2.9'
});
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js";
js.async = true;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]