Actor and comedian Mike Epps comes to the Venetian for Labor Day weekend

Actor and comedian Mike Epps will perform at the Venetian Theater inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas for two nights of stand-up comedy over Labor Day weekend on September 4 and 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets start at $ 49 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com [r20.rs6.net], any Venetian Resort ticket office or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, May 13 at 10 p.m. PT.

Mike Epps generates an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for not only being one of the funniest comedy actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent.

Epps can currently be seen in The Upshaws, the Netflix comedy he stars in and produces, based on his life growing up in Indiana and taken from his 2018 Harper Collins autobiography Unsuccessful Thug. He was most recently seen in the Amazon Troup Zero feature starring Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Jim Gaffigan, and in the A24 movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco, both of which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. He was also seen opposite Eddie Murphy in the comedy Dolemite Is My Name and the HBO Emmy-winning biopic Bessie. based on Bessie Smith, played by Queen Latifah. Other features include Hangover franchise, Girls Trip, Faster, Hancock, Lottery Ticket, Next Day Air, Roll Bounce, The Fighting Temptations, Resident Evil franchise, Bait, How High, Dr. Dolittle 2, “Talk to Me” and ” Guess who?”

Since 2000, Epps has gradually risen through the ranks of standing comedy when he was recognized by national audiences in 1995 for his appearance on HBOs Def Comedy Jam (which he would host years later). During a performance at the Los Angeles Comedy Store, Epps caught Ice Cube’s attention. This led to the first of three feature films they would make together: The Cult Success Next Friday, “Next Friday” and All About the Benjamins. He is currently on a national stand-up tour and has been seen in over 40 cities and three continents performing live stand-up.