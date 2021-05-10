New this week: Angelina Jolie thrills and Black Keys rock

This week’s new entertainment releases include the return of Angelina Jolie in the thriller Those Who Wish Me Death as a Montana smoke jumper who meets a 12 year old boy in need of help

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press entertainment reporters on what’s coming to TV, streaming services, and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

After a hiatus from the action movies, Angelina Jolie returns to the thriller Those Who Wish Me Death as a Smoke Rider from Montana who meets a 12 year old boy (Finn Little) on the run and in need of help. help. Director Taylor Sheridan, the Oscar-nominated writer of Hell or High Water and co-creator of the television series Yellowstone, told the AP the film lives up to its brand and its propensity to tell stories. stories about revenge and the American West. Available Friday on HBO Max for 31 Days, Those Who Wish Me Dead co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal and Tyler Perry.

This week also sees the long-awaited release of director Joe Wrights’ adaptation The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic psychologist obsessed with solving a crime she sees from her window. . It’s a film that has it all in terms of pedigree. Tracy Letts wrote the adaptation of AJ Finland’s bestseller and co-stars Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Jason Leigh. But it also experienced several setbacks, with delays due to poor test projections, re-release and the pandemic before the studio finally sold it to Netflix, where it debuted on Friday. Has it been recovered? Will it be a disaster? Wright has had more triumphs than missteps over the years, so it doesn’t matter if it’s worth a shot and it won’t even cost the price of a movie ticket to try.

Or on Amazon Prime and Hulu starting Wednesday, you can catch up with Saint Maud, Rose Glasss, her haunting debut about a godly nurse (Morfydd Clark) who decided she needed to save the soul of one of his patients (Jennifer Ehle). I may have been a little less zealous for the film than many of my peers, but despite that, this is an accomplished first film and there are some spooky imagery and visionary footage that will stay with you long afterward.

AP Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

The Black Keys live up to the Mississippi Hills country blues standards they loved as a teenager before they became a band. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney release the 11-track album Delta Kream on Friday. It was recorded at the Auerbachs Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville and includes their versions of Crawling Kingsnake and Poor Boy a Long Way from Home, among others.

St. Vincent returns on Friday with his new album, produced by Jack Antonoff. The duo worked together on MassEducation in 2017, winning the Grammy for Best Rock Song for the title song. They find themselves on Daddys Home, influenced by the 70s, inspired by the release of Saint-Vincent’s fathers from prison in 2019. The album includes the singles Pay Your Way in Pain and The Melting of the Sun.

Get ready for Alan Jacksons new album, featuring 21 songs. The country icon will release Where Have You Gone on Friday. The album features tracks Way Down in My Whiskey, Things That Matter, Where Have You Gone and Youll Always Be My Baby (written for girl weddings), a song Jackson wrote for his daughter’s wedding in 2017, but admitted it was so hard to do. The tune is dedicated to his three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani.

AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

Now you have the chance to catch up with FX’s Dramatic Breeders, before the season ends with episodes airing on Mondays and May 17 (10 p.m. EST). Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard), first introduced as the exhausted parents of pint-sized children in season one, have become the overwhelmed parents of a preteen and teenager, with a twist in store for Paul and 13-year-old Luke (Alex Eastwood). As creator Simon Blackwell explains, the story of the seasons arc was built around a father-son scene in the dying minutes of the penultimate episode, which Blackwell describes as a shocking moment that redefines their entire relationship in a second.

Vanessa Williams is hosting PBS Great Performances: The Arts Interrupted, as part of the #PBSForTheArts initiative honoring the resilience of the arts in America during the pandemic and amid the nation’s gradual reopening. The special show includes survival stories from arts organizations across America, examples of innovative performances, and an exploration of how COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement has affected emerging artists. Performances by Renee Fleming; Yo-Yo Ma; Ballet X in Philadelphia and Broadways Moulin Rouge are featured on the show, which debuts Friday on public TV channels (check local listings for time) and on the PBS site and the PBS Video app.

Mitzi Gaynors verve brightened up the South Pacific and other 1950s films that came to the end of the heyday of musicals in Hollywood. Gaynor then transferred his singing and dancing talent and charisma to the small screen, in a series of Emmy-winning specials in the 1960s and 1970s. Eight remastered programs and a 2008 documentary about the shows will debut streaming Friday on services like Amazon, Pluto, Tubi, and Crackle. The star, costumed to the hilt by designer Bob Mackie, hosted guests such as Carl Reiner, Suzanne Pleshette and Bob Hope. Gaynor, who turns 90 on September 4, will mark the occasion with a new CD and the digital release of the music specials.

AP television writer Lynn Elber

Catch up on Hotspot entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.