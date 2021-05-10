Entertainment
New this week: Angelina Jolie thrills and Black Keys rock
This week’s new entertainment releases include the return of Angelina Jolie in the thriller Those Who Wish Me Death as a Montana smoke jumper who meets a 12 year old boy in need of help
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press entertainment reporters on what’s coming to TV, streaming services, and music platforms this week.
MOVIES
After a hiatus from the action movies, Angelina Jolie returns to the thriller Those Who Wish Me Death as a Smoke Rider from Montana who meets a 12 year old boy (Finn Little) on the run and in need of help. help. Director Taylor Sheridan, the Oscar-nominated writer of Hell or High Water and co-creator of the television series Yellowstone, told the AP the film lives up to its brand and its propensity to tell stories. stories about revenge and the American West. Available Friday on HBO Max for 31 Days, Those Who Wish Me Dead co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal and Tyler Perry.
This week also sees the long-awaited release of director Joe Wrights’ adaptation The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic psychologist obsessed with solving a crime she sees from her window. . It’s a film that has it all in terms of pedigree. Tracy Letts wrote the adaptation of AJ Finland’s bestseller and co-stars Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Jason Leigh. But it also experienced several setbacks, with delays due to poor test projections, re-release and the pandemic before the studio finally sold it to Netflix, where it debuted on Friday. Has it been recovered? Will it be a disaster? Wright has had more triumphs than missteps over the years, so it doesn’t matter if it’s worth a shot and it won’t even cost the price of a movie ticket to try.
Or on Amazon Prime and Hulu starting Wednesday, you can catch up with Saint Maud, Rose Glasss, her haunting debut about a godly nurse (Morfydd Clark) who decided she needed to save the soul of one of his patients (Jennifer Ehle). I may have been a little less zealous for the film than many of my peers, but despite that, this is an accomplished first film and there are some spooky imagery and visionary footage that will stay with you long afterward.
AP Writer Lindsey Bahr
MUSIC
The Black Keys live up to the Mississippi Hills country blues standards they loved as a teenager before they became a band. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney release the 11-track album Delta Kream on Friday. It was recorded at the Auerbachs Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville and includes their versions of Crawling Kingsnake and Poor Boy a Long Way from Home, among others.
St. Vincent returns on Friday with his new album, produced by Jack Antonoff. The duo worked together on MassEducation in 2017, winning the Grammy for Best Rock Song for the title song. They find themselves on Daddys Home, influenced by the 70s, inspired by the release of Saint-Vincent’s fathers from prison in 2019. The album includes the singles Pay Your Way in Pain and The Melting of the Sun.
Get ready for Alan Jacksons new album, featuring 21 songs. The country icon will release Where Have You Gone on Friday. The album features tracks Way Down in My Whiskey, Things That Matter, Where Have You Gone and Youll Always Be My Baby (written for girl weddings), a song Jackson wrote for his daughter’s wedding in 2017, but admitted it was so hard to do. The tune is dedicated to his three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani.
AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu
TELEVISION
Now you have the chance to catch up with FX’s Dramatic Breeders, before the season ends with episodes airing on Mondays and May 17 (10 p.m. EST). Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard), first introduced as the exhausted parents of pint-sized children in season one, have become the overwhelmed parents of a preteen and teenager, with a twist in store for Paul and 13-year-old Luke (Alex Eastwood). As creator Simon Blackwell explains, the story of the seasons arc was built around a father-son scene in the dying minutes of the penultimate episode, which Blackwell describes as a shocking moment that redefines their entire relationship in a second.
Vanessa Williams is hosting PBS Great Performances: The Arts Interrupted, as part of the #PBSForTheArts initiative honoring the resilience of the arts in America during the pandemic and amid the nation’s gradual reopening. The special show includes survival stories from arts organizations across America, examples of innovative performances, and an exploration of how COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement has affected emerging artists. Performances by Renee Fleming; Yo-Yo Ma; Ballet X in Philadelphia and Broadways Moulin Rouge are featured on the show, which debuts Friday on public TV channels (check local listings for time) and on the PBS site and the PBS Video app.
Mitzi Gaynors verve brightened up the South Pacific and other 1950s films that came to the end of the heyday of musicals in Hollywood. Gaynor then transferred his singing and dancing talent and charisma to the small screen, in a series of Emmy-winning specials in the 1960s and 1970s. Eight remastered programs and a 2008 documentary about the shows will debut streaming Friday on services like Amazon, Pluto, Tubi, and Crackle. The star, costumed to the hilt by designer Bob Mackie, hosted guests such as Carl Reiner, Suzanne Pleshette and Bob Hope. Gaynor, who turns 90 on September 4, will mark the occasion with a new CD and the digital release of the music specials.
AP television writer Lynn Elber
Catch up on Hotspot entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]