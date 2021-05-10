Disney could launch PoC actor for live-action Hercules movie





One of the countless live-action Disney remakes in the works is a 1997 reinventionHercules. In keeping with the studio’s trend of hiring big-name filmmakers to reboot their classic IPs – see Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and Tim Burton (Dumbo) – The MCU’s Joe and Anthony Russo are on board to produce, though it’s not yet clear who will direct. A new rumor has teased which direction this take on the mythical Greek hero could go, however, as insider Daniel Richtman shared that Disney could end up casting a person of color in their title role. Herculesremake. It doesn’t seem like they’re necessarily looking to hire a non-Caucasian actor for the role, but Richtman notes that they are considering the idea and keeping their options open when it comes to finding the right person to bring in the half. God. live. It’s also not a surprise, as another upcoming remake is also recasting a character who was previously white in animation as a PoC. The little Mermaid, who is filming now, is expected to play Halle Bailey as Ariel. Likewise, the Russos have stressed in the past that they have no interest in redoing the old one. Herculesand want to bring new elements to it while remaining “in the vein of the original”.

Actors related to the character previously were mostly Marvel superhero types, such as Chris Pratt (see above) and Ryan Reynolds, as well as – slightly outside left field – Ryan Gosling. Perhaps the new Hercules will be someone closer to Bailey's stature in the industry, however, a young talent whose star is on the rise. Either way, the Russos are two of Hollywood's busiest filmmakers, so Hercules Still seems to percolate into development, with Disney prioritizing various other reboots first. Those on the way include Barry Jenkins' The lion king 2, Peter and Wendy and Pinocchio by Robert Zemeckis. Of course there is also Cruella, which hits theaters and on Disney Plus starting May 28.







