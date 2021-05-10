NBC won’t air 2022 Golden Globes – The Hollywood Reporter

NBC announced it would do not air the Golden Globes next year.

The network issued the following statement on Monday: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is engaged in meaningful reform. However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we are convinced that the HFPA needs time to get it right. As such, NBC will not be airing the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes its plan, we hope we will be able to air the show in January 2023. “

The move follows months of criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for a lack of diversity among its members, as well as ethical lapses.

The move comes despite the HFPA’s announcement of a series of potential reforms last week that were called “front platitudes” by Time’s Up and then prompted three high-profile studios to distance themselves from the organization.

On Friday, Netflix – which topped the Globes this year – announced that it was “ceasing all activity with [the HFPA] until more meaningful changes are made ”and noted that“ Netflix and many of the talents and creators we work with cannot ignore the collective failure of the HFPA to address these critical issues with urgency and rigor. Next, Amazon announced that it was shutting down the HFPA until changes were made. “We have not worked with the HFPA since these issues were first raised, and like the rest of the industry, we are waiting for a sincere and meaningful resolution before moving forward,” said Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, in a statement. Then WarnerMedia joined the boycott earlier on Monday. A group of 100 advertising companies also said they would “continue to refrain from any HFPA sanctioned event” until more meaningful reform is made.

The HFPA has been under fire since it was revealed in a Los Angeles Times room in February that his organization had no black journalists among its 87 members. Time’s Up launched a campaign to pressure the organization to reform, and the call to action was echoed by the media and Hollywood heavy hitters.

The proposed reforms announced last week call for the addition of “at least 20 new members in 2021, with particular emphasis on recruiting black members”, and with “the goal of increasing membership by 50% over the next 18 months ”. It also eliminates the requirement for members of the HFPA to reside in Southern California, thereby expanding eligibility to any qualified journalist living in the United States and working for a foreign outlet. He also opened membership of journalists who work “in the media beyond the written press”; eliminates the requirement that new members be sponsored by existing members, as well as to adhere to “a new code of conduct”. This code of conduct will require members to no longer accept promotional items and aims to better address the “structure of press trips” and “press conference procedures, including consultation with publicists”.

NBC initially endorsed the HFPA plan with producer Dick Clark Productions, saying, “We believe the plan presented a path for meaningful reform at the HFPA.”

But Time’s Up criticized the reforms as not going far enough, causing the HFPA downward spiral to accelerate.

“Unfortunately, the list of ‘reforms’ adopted yesterday and approved by NBCUniversal and Dick Clark Productions is sorely lacking and hardly transforming,” Tina Tchen, President and CEO of Time’s Up, said in a statement. “Instead, these measures ensure that the current members of the HFPA will remain in the majority and that the next Golden Globe Awards will be decided with the same fundamental issues that have been around for years. Much of the HFPA’s list of recommendations contains no details, no commitments of accountability or real change, and no real timeline for implementing those changes. The September 1 deadline proposed by the HFPA for some – but not all – reforms comes well after the start of the next award cycle. And even his proposal to increase membership by 50% comes with no commitment that decisions to admit new members will be made in a fair and inclusive manner with full transparency and oversight. Even more striking is the HFPA’s complete silence on reforms to the deeply troubled nominations and awards process. This includes the absence of any commitment to ensure that the Golden Globe Awards and categories are free from discriminatory criteria, that the practice of unprofessional and exclusive press conferences will end, or that voting members will perform the basic function of watching the. nominated projects. The facade platitudes adopted yesterday are neither the promised transformation nor what our creative community deserves. Any organization or sponsor that sets up to pass judgment on our vibrant community of creators and talents must do better. “

– Scott Feinberg contributed to this story

