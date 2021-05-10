Bollywood Roundup: Akshita Mudgal, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and more …

Akshita Mudgal: Financial freedom gives women the choice to move if marriage doesn’t work out

Bombay– Actress Akshita Mudgal strongly believes that women should continue to maintain their financial independence even when in a relationship.

Akshita is seen on the show “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, which highlights a woman’s place in society and also talks about women’s choices and rights.

The actress says being in charge of her finances gives a woman the choice to exit a relationship if that doesn’t work.

“I firmly believe that financial independence is essential to keep the relationship on an equal footing. Being financially independent also gives you the confidence to move if the marriage doesn’t work out. In addition, it prevents us from being completely dependent on our partner for our personal or household needs, ”she says.

She adds, “Being financially independent brings a sense of accomplishment and helps build healthy morale. This essentially gives women more power, allowing them to make their own decisions and do things the way they seem fit. “

“Ishk By Zor Nahi” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Shahid Kapoor shares his ‘image of happiness’

Bombay– Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to share his take on happiness with fans

The actor posted a photo of a large, poor family sleeping together on a bed, with an umbrella over them. He wrote about how Turkish poet Nazim Hikmat once asked his friend to draw a picture of happiness, and he did.

“IMAGE OF HAPPINESS: NAZIM HIKMAT The great Turkish poet – once asked his friend Abidin Dino (Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS. He drew a picture of a whole family – cramped on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on every member’s face! Happiness is not the absence of suffering but the acceptance of suffering, ”he posted.

Her brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, commented, “As long as you’re together,” with a heart emoji.

Shahid will be seen next in the movie “Jersey,” which also stars his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK.

Shilpa Shetty: Strengthen Yourself and Come Back Stronger

Bombay– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a tip to netizens on Monday that if anyone is feeling overwhelmed by everything that is going on around us, they should take time for themselves, as the battle is not easy. .

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that shows a smile on her face and her hands crossed in a namaste.

“If you’re feeling overwhelmed by everything that’s going on around us, you can take a break from social media. For anyone dealing with someone battling Covid-19 or helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time. You need to be mentally in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever makes you feel stronger and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe! Shilpa shared in the Instagram post.

Shilpa’s advice comes as her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and mother Sunanda Shetty, along with her in-laws are battling Covid-19. The actress, however, tested negative. The family lives in isolation at home.

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi isolated in different cities for the 3rd anniversary

Bombay– Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are isolated from each other in two different cities on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary. On Monday, Neha shared an Instagram post explaining how much she misses her husband Angad, along with photos of the couple.

The actress wrote: “The many moods of loving you my love… I wish we were together, I wish we weren’t isolated, I wish I could hold you, I wish we could lie down there. ‘shade from a big tree and talk about sweet nothing… I wish I could watch our little girl jump on you with uncontrollable excitement… I wish so much but then again all I wish is you and everyone, everywhere , be healthy and happy. Happy birthday my love… see you on the other side… louder #thistooshallpass. “

Husband Angad also shared a touching note missing Neha and their daughter Mehr. Sharing a few photos from their wedding day on Instagram, he wrote: “Now is not a good time for a celebration. But since we finished 3 years today as a man and a woman. And yet, we are isolated in two different cities from each other. Hope to see you and me someday very soon makes me smile in these difficult times. Happy 3 my love … there is too much godwilling @nehadhupia # 10thmay. “

Sonakshi Sinha gets banged and shares a pic

Bombay– Actress Sonakshi Sinha took the vaccine on Monday to prevent Covid-19. The actress shared a photo on Instagram where she is seen receiving the blow to her left arm.

“#Vaccine manjhe #Victory !!!” Sonakshi captioned the photo, encouraging fans and followers to get the shot.

The actress’ post comes as India battles a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the number of positive cases is increasing every day.

According to data revealed Monday by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are among the top 10 states which accounted for 73.91% of new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours.

The data further shows that ten states are responsible for 72.86% of the new deaths and that Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of victims (572). Karnataka follows with 490 deaths per day. (IANS)