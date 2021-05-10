‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed as Ellen Pompeo signs rich season 18 deal – The Hollywood Reporter

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are not going anywhere.

ABC has renewed its flagship drama for an 18th season after star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo, following protracted negotiations, signed a rich new deal to return to the success of Shondaland. Other Pompeo original stars Chandra Wilson (Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard) have also made new offers to return for Season 18. The return to ABC’s 2021-22 schedule is also on its way. Grey’s Anatomybenefits focused on firefighters, Station 19, which will be back for its fifth season.

While the financial terms of Pompeo’s new deal were not immediately available, sources say Hollywood journalist that the actress behind the iconic role of Dr Meredith Gray got another pay rise as she remains television’s highest-paid actress in a prime-time drama series. Wilson and Pickens, like Pompeo, have also reportedly received significant salary increases for Season 18.

No decision has been taken regarding Grey’s Anatomythe future of season 18.

the Grey’s the renewal, which was further delayed by the conclusion of a deal for Wilson and Pickens, had been underway for some time. It happens like Grey’s Anatomy was heading towards the home stretch of his shortened 17th season facing an uncertain future as Disney and Pompeo continued negotiations. Showrunner Krista Vernoff – who also recently made a new global deal with producers ABC Signature – said THR in March that she was “planning a season and a finale that could work either as season final or a series final. ”In a season that put COVID-19 at the top of the call sheet, Vernoff said the scenario was“ difficult and not ideal ”and that she asked Disney to somehow know ‘another before it comes time to film the episode.

Deliberations between Disney and ABC parent Pompeo had been underway for months. Pompeo in late 2017 signed a new deal that makes her television’s highest-paid actress in a prime-time drama series at $ 20 million a year. That pact covered seasons 15 and 16 of the series, with ABC expanding the option to cover the current 17th season as part of the two-year pickup in 2019. Pompeo, who was vocal in one THR coverage of article on fighting for the salary she deserved in hopes of inspiring other women in the industry to do the same, asked for another pay raise amid renewal talks .

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unwavering look at one of the greatest medical stories of our time, ”said Craig Erwich, who recently added ABC Entertainment to his tenure in as President of Originals at Hulu Originals. “Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that characterizes these shows and created some of the most talked about moments of the year on television. We are so grateful to our talented cast and crew for their amazing work connecting viewers around the world, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.

In its 17th season, Grey’s Anatomy remains a major asset for ABC and Disney. The series ranks as the # 1 entertainment series on broadcast in 18-49 demo and as ABC’s best drama series among total viewers and advertiser coveted demo. With delayed viewing, Grey’s averages 15 million viewers in the north and 6.18 in the demo, up 4% from season 16. The series is also a global phenomenon and aired around the world. He’s also become a cash cow with a rich streaming deal on Netflix, where it ranks among the company’s most-watched acquired shows.

In addition to playing, Pompeo exec produces both Grey’s and Station 19. Both dramas are produced by Rhimes’ Shondaland and remain the prolific producer’s final shows for the network before decamping for a nine-figure global deal with Netflix. Rhimes said for years Grey’s would continue as long as Pompeo wanted to make the series. The prolific producer, who launched her first Netflix title in December with breakout success Bridgerton, Vernoff handpicked to take over the showrunning tasks on Grey’s. Vernoff was the editor of Grey’s for her first seven seasons and returned as a showrunner in season 14. She also oversees Station 19 and launched ABC’s Rebel, his first solo series after 13 previous attempts, in April.

“The writers, directors, actors and crews Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 worked really hard to bring these shows to life last season, ”said Vernoff. “Protecting each other on set while honoring frontline heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I was truly blown away – especially by our tireless teams – as they reinvented the wheel of television. Thanks to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership throughout this unprecedented season. We are very grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories. “

Official pickup ends speculation the current season is the last for Grey’s Anatomy. After initially hesitating to write the pandemic in his screenplay, Vernoff and the Grey’s The writers chose to start the shortened 16-episode season at the start of the pandemic because they felt responsible for portraying the greatest medical crisis of our generation in a real and honest way.

To that end, Pompeo’s Meredith had spent most of the season in a hospital bed battling COVID-19 while filming dreamy beach footage that was designed to offset the weight of storylines related to the pandemic. As part of the beach scenes, Grey’s brought back original stars Patrick Dempsey (Derek), TR Knight (George), Eric Dane (Mark) and Chyler Leigh (Lexie). Their return had fueled speculation that Grey’s could end with season 17 as the ABC drama found a way to reunite Meredith with her late husband, Derek.

Pompeo, Wilson and Pickens join Grey’s co-stars Kevin McKidd (Owen), Camilla Luddington (Jo) and Kim Raver (Teddy) with new offers for next season. The latter trio signed new deals with ABC last summer, which will lead them to a potential 19th season. Again, Grey’s has parted ways with two series regulars this season as Jesse Williams (Jackson) announced his upcoming departure and Giacomo Gianniotti (DeLuca) was written earlier this year.

Grey’s Anatomy becomes ABC’s latest renewal for 2021-2022 broadcast season and joins other dramas The good doctor and recruit Big sky as the broadcaster, under new chairman Erwich, begins its formal renewals ahead of its initial presentation to ad buyers later this month.

Keep track of all renewals, cancellations and new series orders with THRpractical dashboard.