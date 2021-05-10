The free and fearless face of Bollywood, Kangna Ranaut





Kangna Ranaut is an Indian Hindi film actress and filmmaker. Kangna was in Bamla in Himachal Pradesh. she has appeared in films like Gangster vs. Imraan Hashmi. she played the role amazingly. Later in who lamhe, chakalaka boom boom, life in a subway, dhaam dhoom, fashion, Raaz the mystery continues, vaada Raha, Ek Niranjan, once upon a time in Mumbai, knock out, no problem, Tanu marries Manu, game , ready, double dhamaal, rascals, Miley naa Miley hum, tezz, shootout in Wadala, Kriss 3, raj, queen, revolver rani, Tanu wife Manu returns, I love NY, Rangoon, Simran, Manikarnika the queen of Jhansi, hai judgment kya, panga, and more to release. She has won various awards for her acting and production. Global Film Award, Asian Festival of First Film, Bollywood Movie Award, Filmfare Award, International Indian Film Academy Awards, Screen Awards, Stardust Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Filmfare Awards, National Film Award, International Indian Film Academy Award, Screen Award, Zee Cinema Awards, Producers Guild Film Award, NDTV Indian of the Year, GR8 Women Award, CNN IBN Indian of the Year, Melbourne Indian Film Festival, Jagran Film Festival, stardust award, awards major star entertainment, Arab Indo Bollywood award Best Actress, International Academy of Indian Cinema Prize, Times of India Film Prize. Padmashri also awards him excellence in the performing arts and the highest civilian honor.

Kangna is well known for her free and fearless demeanor in the media. As a newcomer to Bollywood, she has achieved huge success thanks to her acting skills and talents. After the death of the late actor Sushant Sing Rajput, she was the only actress in the industry to take a stand for justice in her support. Very bravely, she targeted the nepotism standard bearer, me Karan Johar.

This article is organized by Prittle Prattle News By Reporter Image Courtesy: Facebook: Kangna

