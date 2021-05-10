Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan hospitalized with kidney stones in Chennai





Famous Tamil actor, Mansoor Ali Khan was admitted to a hospital in Chennai. According to media reports, he is currently in intensive care and will undergo surgery to remove a stone from his kidney. A large stone was found in her kidney which created a block and must be surgically removed. The news was shared by PRO Nadigar Sangam on Twitter this morning with a caption saying the actor was hospitalized “because of a block in the kidney due to the presence of a large stone.” All the tests were done while he was preparing for surgery. The tweet was followed by a list of supporters extending their prayers to the actor via Twitter. Many users expressed their support and love for the Tamil industry actor who was last seen in theaters. Jackpot in 2019 wishing him a speedy recovery. However, a few weeks ago he was involved in a controversial linked to the spread of false information about the Covid-19 vaccine and the death of actor Vivek. A complaint was lodged against the actor by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) who submitted it to the police commissioner for having linked the disappearance of actor Vivek to the Covid-19 coup. Khan created a ruckus at SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani, Chennai after Vivek’s death when he blamed the government for his death and yelled at media people to stop wearing masks. Somu Rajasekaran, secretary of state for the BJP’s welfare programs campaign wing, told media that Khan made controversial remarks against the health secretary, violated SOPs by urging the public not to wear of masks and created panic among the public. Following the altercation, the Greater Chennai Corporation (BGCC) also filed a complaint against him at the Vadapalani Police Station under Articles 153, 270, 505 (1). 550 (1) (b), Epidemic Dieseases Act and National Disaster Management Act. Mansoor had recently applied for bail in a session court in Chennai. More details on his health are awaited. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

