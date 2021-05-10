North Hollywood Tiki Bar Tonga Hut prepares to reopen, with help from its dedicated community

Tonga beanie Co-owner Kevin Murphy took to Facebook in April, calling for a construction crew to build a pandemic-proof veranda. He expected a handful of volunteers to help him. But like much of last year, the unexpected has happened. Over two dozen dedicated tiki chefs signed up to help out in the early hours.

I was surprised! Overnight, 27 people said they were coming to help, Murphy told KCRW. I started to go, Whoa! I need to find 27 things to do. How to occupy 27 people?

Tonga Hut sits on a lively area of ​​Boulevard de la Victoire, having never really closed in its 63-year history. Murphy says the 14-month pandemic shutdown is the longest stretch bars have ever been closed. Fortunately, the bar is planning a big reopening next week. He attributes this to the bars’ pre-pandemic success.

Before the pandemic, the economy was tearing apart. We put the brakes on what was going to be a banner year for us. And I don’t feel like I’ve lost that momentum. I feel like I made a pit stop, but the race is still on, says Murphy. We are still one of the main contenders. We put on new tires. We have the oil change. And we’re just going to shoot and catch up and start the race again.

Now the Victory Boulevard mainstay is back with 2,000 square feet of outdoor space. It’s a place where dozens of patrons have flocked over the past week and helped build a tropical getaway.

They put up bamboo canopies and fences, put up fairy lights and put up a mesh roof. It’s packed with junk from classic Polynesian pop culture, such as potted palms, a moai, and a vintage six-foot swordfish. Some items, like the swordfish, were donated by volunteers, while others were recycled in the bar sponsored room at the 2018 Tiki Oasis, the oldest tiki festival.

Others brought torches to patio tables to help weather the wood using an 18th-century Japanese technique called shou sugi ban. After charring the tables, people brushed off the charred scraps and oiled the surfaces to seal them.

They’re here building a bar, but they’ve all done it at home, Murphy says. These guys have now built the most fabulous home bars with 12 months of quarantine. They built these things that look better than Disney.

A reunited community

For Richard David, 55, helping to build the space was obvious.

I decided to come here and be a part of the history, the tiki history and the history of the San Fernando Valley. We don’t have as many places here that still exist that have that real sense of home that isn’t a business, he says.

Arriving early on the first day of construction, David helped wherever he could – pressure washing the outdoor space, putting up fences and erecting the canopy and hanging netting.

Its evolving from a rear valley parking lot into a small oasis … in the San Fernando Valley. It’s going to be shaded, it’s going to be open, and we can start drinking and having fun again.

A native of Los Angeles, David did not visit Tonga Hut until 2016, he was a regular at Tiki Ti before. But after his first visit, he vibrated almost immediately with the valley lair. Today, he is a member of an exclusive club of patrons called the Loyal Order of the Talkative Bastard. In order to make the cut, potential bastards must drink through the Grog Log: A list of 78 cocktails compiled by Tiki Historian Jeff Beachbum Berry. They have a year to complete it.

For Ladies Who Tiki Founder Michelle Perez, who helped build the veranda, felt like she came home to support the family. She first had a drink at Tonga Hut in 2013. Over the years, she has become a regular Sunday fixture.

It really made sense to lend a hand. If any of the local tiki bars needed help, I would be there. No question asked. I want to see small businesses in Los Angeles come back to life whether they are over 60 or not.

Couple Christal Williams and Peter Friedkin traveled from Orange County to help with the construction. Friedkin grew up on the street of Tonga Hut, and the bar is reminiscent of his childhood.

This place is nice because nothing else is on this part of the victory [Boulevard]. Everything that was here then is now gone. The bakery across the street where my mom always shopped is long gone. A little market that was across the street, and a neighbor had the butcher’s shop in there, that’s gone too, Friedkin said. Everything changes, everything grows, things evolve. But it’s just good that some places still remained. It is an old institution in the valley.

Familiar faces and new surprises

As bars and restaurants continue to reopen, the industry has been hit by staff shortages. But according to Marie King, general manager of Tonga Huts, all the staff will return after the bars reopen.

I think it’s a tribute to the fact that we are family here, that all of our bartenders are coming back. Because so many bars in Los Angeles are struggling to recruit right now, she says. If you work in this industry, it’s part of your DNA. And to feel that creative energy going through you, when you make these drinks, it’s very powerful. And we all missed it. We also missed the camaraderie of being with each other.

But even as Tonga Hut prepares for its grand reopening, the bar has a few surprises up its sleeve. This includes a brand new Grog Diary for members of the Loyal Order of the Talkative Bastard.

Before the pandemic, many of these bastards as we fondly call them wanted a second part of this challenge because people like to come in sometimes and just be told what to drink, she says. If you’ve completed the Grog Log and you’re a slobbering bastard, now we’re going to do Jeff Berrys’ second published book, Intoxica. So if you are done you will now be a drunken bastard.

As for those who have not completed the first grog log in 2020? King says they will have an additional six months to complete the original 78-drink log. Loggers will also have the chance to drink an additional journal entry during their visit. This is because the customers will be able to have a drink after a visit to Tonga Hut.

King says the outpouring of support from the bar community is a testament to how the Angelenos still hold Tonga Hut in their hearts.

I mean, how is it that just because you’re friends at a bar you’re going to show up and put your blood, sweat, and tears into building something? It’s amazing, but it also gives them ownership. It also makes our regulars feel like I did. I am even more a part of something.

Murphy adds: We could build anything with this crew and that would be amazing. But maybe that’s what happens when you keep tiki people sober for 12 months, he says. They all can’t wait to come and use it too. They have an interest in it now. It’s their bar, it’s not really my bar, and they’ll come back, and they’ll use it.

The Tonga Huts grand reopening is scheduled for Friday, May 14, and welcomes both walk-in guests and reservations. Each game will have a 90 minute time limit.