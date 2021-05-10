Rakhi Sawant Says Salman Khan or Sonu Sood Should Be Appointed Prime Minister of India for Covid-19 Relief Efforts | Hindi movie news





Rakhi Sawant has become the latest Bollywood star to applaud Sonu Sood as India’s next Prime Minister for his contribution to the country’s Covid-19 relief efforts. The artist also chose his “ Bigg Boss ” host, Salman Khan, as another candidate to take the seat of the top office. “Salman Khan or Sonu Sood should be appointed Prime Minister of India,” Rakhi told our cameras as he was spotted in town this afternoon. Calling them the “asli heroes”, she said, “Sonu Sood loves his country and his countrymen the most. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, look how much they love the people of their country.” Interestingly, Rakhi isn’t the first to rally around the idea of ​​Sonu being the country’s next prime minister. Last week, actor and comedian Vir Das made headlines when he told fans to cheer on Sonu Sood as a deserving candidate for county premier. Das was tagged by a social media post that read, @thevirdas for Prime Minister 2024. ” To that, he commented with a folded hands emoticon and wrote: “Wrong number. Dial Sonu Sood”. Interestingly, this tweet from Das quickly went viral, with fans approving that Sonu Sood could be the next PM. Sonu and Salman were praised for their contribution to the Covid-19 relief efforts. Sonu helped distressed workers return home during the first wave, he has also made headlines since he started a helpline to reach people in need of hospital beds, medicine , oxygen and other such necessities during the second wave. Salman, for his part, provides rations to the needy and offers financial assistance to daily workers in the film industry. He also organized boxes of food to be delivered to frontline workers in the middle of the second wave. The actor also personally helped Rakhi with the costs of his mother’s recent hospitalization. According to Sawant, he even helped her get in touch with the best doctors to take care of her mother. Meanwhile, other Bollywood stars have been making the news for participating in fundraisers to help with various Covid-19 relief efforts.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos