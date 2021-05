‘Hollywood Museum Squares’ to air final episode tonight

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. One of the most beloved game shows received a special reboot as part of a fundraiser for the Hollywood Museum. “Hollywood Museum Squares” will air its final episode Monday night, with Bruce Vilanch, who was the chief writer and a celebrity on the show for four years, as host.

The museum has been closed throughout the pandemic due to coronavirus restrictions and has yet to announce a reopening date. The limited series debuted on May 6 and will air its final episode tonight at 5 p.m. ET. “During the recent and current health crisis, people were unable to come out to see the museum, so we are offering the museum to people through” The Hollywood Museum Squares “, with the help of many celebrities,” the museum mentionned. “Proceeds will benefit the museum, which is currently the city’s most recognized location as the ‘Official Hollywood Museum’ and the venue for authentic Hollywood history and entertainment!”

All shows cost $ 10 and will be available on request until July 10. Tickets can be purchased here. Find below the various hosts and celebrities of the five shows:

Show 1 – Host John Davidson (Hollywood Squares / The $ 100,000 Pyramid / It’s Amazing!) Celebrities: Bruce Vilanch (Center Square), Barry Livingston, Donna Mills, Ilene Graff, Judy Tenuta, Jim J Bullock, Gilbert Gottfried, Carolyn Hennesy, Petri Hawkins Byrd

Show 2 – Host Tom Bergeron (Hollywood Squares / Dancing with the Stars) Celebrities: Bruce Vilanch (Center Square), Lindsay Wagner, Carolyn Henessy, Anson Williams, Alison Arngrim, Kevin Spirtas, Teresa Ganzel, Rich Little, Rico Anderson

Show 3 – Marc Summers (Double Dare / Unwrapped) – Celebrities: Loni Anderson (Center Square), Dee Wallace, Erin Murphy, Jeremy Miller, Wesley Eure, Glenn Scarpelli, Wil Shriner, Elaine Ballace, Harvey Show 4 – Host Pat Finn (Shop Til You Drop / The Joker’s Wild / The Big Spin) Celebrities: Rich Little (Center Square), Bruce Vilanch, Alison Arngrim, Ruta Lee, Joyce Bulifant, Jerry Mathers, Loretta Swit, Jay Johnson, Carolyn Hennesy Show 5 – Host Bruce Vilanch (Hollywood Squares) Celebrities: Anson Williams (Center Square), Bob Bergen, Rodney Alan Rippy, Judy Norton, Robert Hays, Lee Purcell, Kathy Garver, Kate Linder, Hank Garrett

