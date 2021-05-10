Elon Musks SNL Wario was the armed nothingness

Elon Musk as Wario on SNL.

Photo: Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Appearance of Elon Musks on Saturday Night Live May 8 seemed designed to spark conversation. There had been buckets of it before, after all, covering everything ever since Unusual place of Musks in the history of SNL hosts, to his pet cryptocurrency project, at various controversies over musk during the last years. There was a continuous wave of conversation after Musk started tweeting Terrifyingly funny sketch ideas for the series and a renewed interest in what the episode would look like: Would it be funny? Could it be a nightmare? Would he say something horrible or shocking? Maybe the cast members would refuse to appear with him? Maybe he barely participated? For musk and for SNL, announcing him as the host did exactly what he was designed to do: get everyone talking about Musk and SNL.

And yet, the day after the episode aired live, there were really only a few big takeaways. Musks announced that he had Aspergers, a now unfavorable term for a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. There was also an immediate meme image: Musk as the Nintendo Wario character, in a neon yellow and purple outfit padded with a thick, fluffy suit, a goofy zigzag mustache glued haphazardly to his face. The sketch that was the context for this image was quite lackluster: Wario tried for Mario’s murder, complaining that he was unfairly stereotypical. I’m no evil, said Musk-as-Wario at the stand. I am just misunderstood. The audience inevitably laughs. Hes Wario! Of course he is evil! But also, isn’t it funny to think of such an absurd character with a note having feelings? Isn’t it so ridiculous to look at this cartoon with a ridiculous mustache and imagine him as a human being?





The sketch was never able to turn into anything beyond the first idea, playing into the basic superficial silliness of dealing with a Super Mario premise as serious drama in the courtroom. As a judge, Cecily Strong hits a hammer on a Nintendo question pad. Kate McKinnon as Waluigi strokes an equally laughable mustache. Two attempts to twist the idea have just come to the same place where the sketch began: first, the Musks’ girlfriend, Grimes, introduces herself as the aggrieved Princess Peach, then Pete Davidson arrives as governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, calling the lawsuit anti-Italian-American defamation. .

Underneath, the concept has remained the same: this aloof and inhuman character could actually be a person, and isn’t it a little unfair to fire him just on the basis that his public figure is caricature of evil? At the same time, isn’t it so endearing that he’s willing to laugh at himself like that to dress in such an uncool costume, to open up to ridicule for the sake of this silly sketch? Most of the memes afterwards were close-ups of Musks Wario’s face, but this was most evident as he waddled from the defense table to the grandstand and the audience roared at the reveal of his plump body. by Wario. The sketch is a power play: I can do it and that’s okay! I am still a billionaire CEO determined to change the course of humanity! But it’s masked as a vulnerability.

Musk was a willing host, more willing than he seemed possible. He has appeared in almost every sketch, playing everything from one Gen-Z Doctor has a clumsy party animal has a scandinavian tv producer lovestruck, and throughout the show, the sketches were aimed at humanizing it. His Professor figurine tries to explain cryptocurrency dogecoin over and over again before finally laughing and accepting that it’s basically a fuss. His party animal character is awkward, but that’s good because the whole premise of the sketch is that everyoneIt’s bad at parties now. His brief appearance in the Easttown mare The parody sketch worked a lot like Wario’s: he walks in absurd air, and the joke is that everyone immediately agrees he’s the bad guy. Haha! You can’t laugh at his meanness because everyone was already doing it!

It’s the same note Musk uses to start his monologue. He announces his Aspergers diagnosis in a festive embrace of neurodiversity, while at the same time creating a bulwark against further criticism. Calling its patchy performance is now in bad taste, as is the rudeness of its dogecoin boosterism. He’s doing something new and special by being there at all, and he’s happy to be making fun of himself. Why dunk on a guy who already acknowledges the fact that he writes silly tweets and later climbs into a well-padded Wario costume?

Appearance of musks on Saturday Night Live was a masterfully orchestrated piece of cultural creation. By being there at all, SNL and Musk both enjoyed a cultural uproar, which isn’t all that hard to recreate to identify a high-level third cultural rail and then announce that in two weeks you will be grabbing it with both hands. . The really awesome part was the show itself. Musks SNL capitalized on all this cultural Sturm und Drang by proving SNLThe cultural cachet continued, but Musks’ show and performance then neutralized any sharp edges and potential criticism his appearance seemed to invite. Anytime he could have turned out to be awkward, cruel, or inhuman, the show humanized Musk instead. It got ahead of criticism, flattening legitimate concerns about Musk into small-scale social media complaints and advertising Musks’ business interests while creating a pre-written shrug if they don’t work. (The most direct and incredible of them came towards the end, because a jokey sketch imagining a death on the future Mars colony of Musks finished with Musk saying: Well I did say people would die and then walk away undisturbed.)

The initial focus of Musks’ role as host on SNL Maybe it had been to create more conversation around Musk and the show, but his real achievement was taking the whole conversation and then channeling it into an episode so sweet and mundane it felt like that nothing much had even happened. It could have created a furious reaction to something Musk said or did; it could have alienated part of the Musk audience or turned Musk agnostics into anti-stans. Instead of, SNL cleared the hurdle giving himself such a low bar she barely crossed sea level, and the only memorable image left was Musk, scowling in a Wario suit. There’s not much to say about it, and it’s Musk (and SNLs) main achievement.