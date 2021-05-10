‘Grey’s Anatomy’ returns for season 18 | Entertainment

Television’s longest-running medical drama is still alive.
ABC announced Monday that “Grey’s Anatomy” will return for season 18. “Station 19,” which shares a universe with “Grey’s,” will also return for a fifth season.
“Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy” have done an incredible job honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unfailing look at one of the greatest medical stories of our time, ”Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that characterizes these shows and created some of the most discussed moments of the year on television. We are very grateful to our talented cast and crew for their amazing work connecting viewers around the world, and we look forward to sharing even more memorable moments with our fans next season. “
According to ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” ranked in the 2020-2021 TV season as the # 1 entertainment series among adults ages 18-49 and as the network’s # 1 show in total viewers. When delayed viewing is factored in (aka streaming and DVR), the show has averaged 15.7 million viewers so far this season.
“The writers, directors, cast and crew of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ worked so hard to bring these shows to life last season,” said Krista Vernoff, who is showrunner and executive producer on both series. “Protecting each other on set while honoring frontline heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege.”
To celebrate Josephine Baker’s political, professional and personal achievements, Stacker has created a list of 25 facts from her life that some fans may not be familiar with. Click for more information.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit