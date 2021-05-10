Many celebrities around the world celebrated Mother’s Day on May 9. They posted heartwarming notes about their love for their mothers on various social media platforms, including beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. On this Mother’s Day, she posted that she was the mother of her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
Kylie Jenner shared some very cute on-gram photos of her and her daughter Stormi together, expressing her love for Stormi by saying, I love being your mom.
In a series of photos, Kylie Jenner shared several moments she spent with Stormi. In two of the photos, she was wearing outfits identical to her daughters. In one of the photos the cute duo is wearing a bikini that has multi-colored stripes all over it
And in the other photo, the two are rocking beige-colored outfits while posing very frankly in the photo. She also shared a heartwarming photo where she helped Stormi brush her teeth. Kylie and Stormi surely won the matchmaking game and winning outfits!
