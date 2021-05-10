Actor shares message about his daughter’s days in hospital – the New Indian Express





Through Express press service Actor Sajan Surya has warned people against underestimating the effect of Covid-19 in children. In a touching Facebook post, the actor shared his daughter’s post-Covid battle. “I have heard that the next wave of the pandemic will affect children the most. We experienced what it would be. We are very concerned about preventing infection (Covid). But that was not enough. the care should have gone beyond. I only wrote ten percent of what I experienced. Covid-19 is not that simple, ”he stressed. His FB post reads: “It was in March. My daughter’s illness seemed to be a normal fever and we visited a hospital. Covid was ruled out and she received fever medication and an intravenous drip for fatigue. The intermittent fever soared to 102 degrees Celsius. the next day. READ ALSO | The Covid Generation: Indian Children Look to a Dark and Desperate Future “I contacted GG (Pattom) PRO Sudha Hospital and took my daughter there at night. Dr Rekha Hari took care of her in the emergency room. My daughter had to be admitted because her blood test result was abnormal. In the meantime, we received her urine culture report from the previous hospital. It also showed problems and she was given strong antibiotics. But the fever did not subside even the next day. “We covered her with three blankets. My wife and I sat on either side of her, rubbing her hands, feet, and putting wet bands on her forehead. We didn’t know what ruled us more – fear or sadness. “Antibody tests showed my wife and daughter had previously had Covid infections. But not me. Yes, my daughter was facing post-Covid difficulties. All of Meenu (my daughter’s) internal organs except her brain had become inflamed. “We were shocked when we were told she needed to be admitted to pediatric intensive care. The consoling words of Dr Rekha Hari gave us some confidence. Dr Besty explained every detail to us. I can never forget those three days she spent in intensive care. We were shocked to see the girl tired and the injection scars on her hands. READ ALSO | Covid caused feeding problems for tribal children: UNICEF “The doctors, nurses and staff were there to comfort us. Three days of treatment improved his physical health, but not his mental state. The little one threatened the nurses saying she would become a doctor when she grew older and sting them like they did. stung her. “Once she asked the doctor, ‘Can you let me go?’ His innocent request also moved the doctor, it seems. She released us two days ahead of schedule. He ended with his daughter’s words as she left “the hospital after seven days”. “She was a little worried about the blood tests being done.” When will I get the blood they drew. Won’t I run out of enough blood by then? “, He wrote.

