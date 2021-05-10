Entertainment
Hollywood screenwriter’s trust gives RCTC $ 75,000
Rochester Community and Technical College received a donation of $ 75,000 from the charitable trust of a deceased Hollywood screenwriter who worked on blockbusters such as “Top Gun” and “Batman.”
The donation will be used to fund scholarships for students in financial need, with the most disadvantaged students receiving full rides starting this summer.
Warren Skaaren, originally from Rochester, graduated from what was then Rochester Community College in 1966 and went on to carve out a successful career in Hollywood as a screenwriter and executive producer.
During the 1980s, he gained a reputation as one of the best “script doctors” in the country, taking on struggling scripts and rewriting them. In addition to “Top Gun” and “Batman”, he was also known to have rewritten “Beetlejuice” and “Beverly Hills Cop 2.” The four films combined have grossed over $ 1 billion.
Although Skaaren made his mark in Hollywood, he lived in Austin, Texas, rather than Southern California. Even as her star rose in Hollywood, Skaaren kept in touch with Rochester College and her longtime mentor Robert Wise, an associate dean of RCC students.
Skaaren died of bone cancer in 1990 at the age of 44.
“Warren Skaaren has always talked about the importance of his years at RCTC and the many ways he has benefited from the mentorship he received from Dean Robert Wise,” said Amon Burton, Trustee of the Warren Skaaren Charitable Trust. “The trust that Warren created now funds Skaaren scholarships so that other students can benefit from his successful film career.”
The donation is the largest non-endowed scholarship amount received by the RCTC Foundation, with $ 30,000 to be awarded this summer to students in need, said RCTC spokesperson Nate Stoltman. The Skaaren Trust has also pledged $ 25,000 and $ 20,000 for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 respectively, and the hope is “to maintain the relationship beyond this three-year donation, creating a continuing legacy here at the college. “said Stoltman.
Interested students can start applying for scholarships starting today. All applications must be completed through the college’s online portal no later than June 18. Students who need help completing their application can participate in one of two virtual scholarship workshops with RCTC Foundation staff – at 3 p.m. on May 19 and 3 p.m. on June 15. Students can RSVP by sending an email to [email protected]
