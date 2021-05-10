When Tucson flourished as a Hollywood movie-making location

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) There was a time when the city of Tucson was the backdrop for a number of great movies.

Of Revenge of the Nerds at Major league, Tucson played a leading role in films of the 1980s.

But it was a famous replica of the 1974 film Alice doesn’t live here anymore which introduced moviegoers to Tucson.

“Weird, very weird,” said a young Jodie Foster, who played Audrey. “It’s even weird for Tucson, and Tucson is the weird capital of the world.”

Warner Bros.

Alice doesn’t live here anymore was shot all over Old Pueblo and helped Hollywood see that Tucson was more than just a location for westerns.

In the 1970s, the Tucson Film Commission played a big role in selling Tucson to filmmakers.

“We went to Hollywood and we featured it,” said local filmmaker Mark Headley. “We hit him really hard. He really took off in the ’70s and’ 80s.”

Headley and the late Bob Shelton, who founded Old Tucson, formed the Tucson Film Commission. They went to work to attract big movies to the area.

In the 1980s, Tucson was very busy with film productions.

“You felt like you were part of Hollywood,” said Phil Villarreal, KGUN 9 film critic and native of the Tucson area. “You could kind of grow up and hope that you could be an extra in a movie at some point. Or at least see part of Tucson on screen.”

Hi Corbett Field is one of those familiar places featured prominently in the movie. Major league.

Paramount Pictures

Thousands of Tucsonans were extras in the stands for some of the spring training scenes.

“People were paid a hot dog and a Coke to sit in the stands if they waited for hours,” Villarreal said. “It’s almost impossible to meet someone who doesn’t know someone who was an extra in the stands at the start of the movie when they’re in spring training.”

Many of the opposing players in these Hi Corbett scenes were actually University of Arizona baseball players.

One of the greatest films of the 1980s shot in Tucson, almost was not.

Revenge of the Nerds was turned down by the University of Arizona because it was deemed too scorching.

20th century fox

“The film commission, Bob and I and a few others, we really went to bat for the film crew.” Headley called back. “We revised the script, a hilarious script. They were rejected by a lot of universities who were nervous, but we convinced the University of Arizona that this was the first fun movie to make and the second economic impact on Tucson. ”

University officials gave the green light and about $ 4 million was pumped into Tucson’s economy.

While the campus is easily recognized by Tucsonans, moviegoers across the country had no idea Adams College was actually the University of Arizona.

1986 movie Three Amigos! had the most star power.

Orion Pictures

“It was probably the biggest movie of the 80s shot in Old Tucson, starring stars like Steve Martin, Martin Short and Chevy Chase,” Villarreal said. “Iconic comedy-western and that’s all Tucson.”

While the majority of Three Amigos! was filmed around Old Tucson, they used Sabino Canyon as a backdrop.

But the movie that best featured Tucson was the 1987 film. I can’t buy myself love.

Touchstone Pictures

“They just wanted the uniqueness of southern Arizona,” Headley said. “They certainly found him.”

This particular feature included a trip to the Boneyard and filmed scenes at a brand new Tucson mall. The main backdrop was Tucson High School.

“Watching I can’t buy myself love is really a time machine in Tucson to the 1980s, “Villarreal said.” You could just see what things looked like back then. A lot of things are the same, still as they were in this movie. He treats Tucson with respect, dignity and lets you see the sights. Basically it’s a movie about growing up in Tucson in the 80s. ”

A little secret about Cindy Mancini’s house, where Ronald Miller – played by Patrick Dempsey – cut his grass. It’s not even a house.

This is actually the Hill Farm Community Clubhouse.

You can see for yourself. It is right next to Fort Lowell, near Craycroft.

Here’s an interactive map showing several of the filming locations in Tucson:

Unfortunately, the movie industry is now bypassing Tucson for tax credits for filming in New Mexico.

But Headley is still hoping Hollywood will return to Tucson to film someday, like they did in the ’80s.

“Someone has to knock on some doors in Hollywood and say we’re open for business.”