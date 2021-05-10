Your column here – Santa Monica Daily Press

SANTA MONICA PLACE has finalized plans to convert the spaces left vacant by Bloomingdales and Arclight Cinemas into Santa Monica Workplace, a future office campus. As you can imagine, there is a lot of gossip online opposing this new setup. It’s not only frustrating, but it’s a big blow to the city of Santa Monica and its future impact on the local economy, retail and entertainment industries. Unfortunately, Macerich, the rental agent at the mall, is only interested in renting the space as early as possible and does not take into account our city’s needs for locals and visitors. Here are a number of reasons why this conversion should not occur:

Santa Monica Place should consider destination type tenants. These will attract people from near and far to the mall. These massive spaces can be subdivided and rented out to tenants such as restaurants (but not chain type restaurants similar to The Cheesecake Factory). Restaurants should be the ones that draw locals and tourists alike, such as Max Brenner, Black Tap, Ellens Stardust Diner, Beauty & Essex, Tao, Alices Tea Cup, Big Daddy Diner, Kelloggs NYC, and Blue Ribbon Sushi. How about old-fashioned glaciers like Serendipity, Swensons, Ghiradelli Fountain and Farrells?

Rent out spaces to tenants such as a toy store with play areas, fun mom and dad shops, Petals N Wax, Grow Venice, a bookstore with a children’s reading section, or even Bright Child (a indoor play area for children of all ages (formerly located on 4th Street). Think about this: the kids would play at the Cayton Childrens Museum or some other similar adventure location in the mall and then, when they’ll be hungry, take them to a fun restaurant. The longer a visitor stays in the mall, the more likely they are to spend money. The more popular and profitable the tenants, the greater the attraction for a future tenant. Suggested additional destinations are virtual reality sites (move The Void from the Promenade to the mall or there is Dreamspace), indoor miniature golf such as The Putting Edge, an escape room, a laser tag, mini bumper cars or offshoots of Two Bit Circus, Funko Hollywood, or Rage Room.

If a movie theater is still an option, how about Alamo Drafthouse or Cinpolis. Perhaps take the route of Food Truck evenings similar to the first Fridays on Abbot Kinney and Tuesday evenings at the Victorian. Add some TikTok-worthy events or maybe makeup / fashion pop-ups, like the ones from the Kardashians / Jenners. Maybe outdoor movie nights, with all-inclusive parking, popcorn, a drink, and candy while you relax in comfy chairs or bean bags. Bars can be located outside in the mall, or adult-only tenants can include places from the old days of the Walks such as Chillers and Gotham Hall, or even a speakeasy. The possibilities are limitless.

Report free 3 hour free parking. Advertise exclusive activities or restaurant benefits only for residents of Santa Monica. Ideas like happy hours and bottomless mimosa brunches. Host alfresco dining throughout the mall with palpable popular music for all demographics. Rotate live bands to play aloud. Play popular music to generate some excitement.

Lower the rent to attract new tenants and, if necessary, slowly increase it as the economy improves (we are still in a pandemic, so give businesses a financial break early on as this could incentivize future tenants. to rent spaces at the shopping center). Board current vacancies with decorative wood planks so you don’t feel like you’re walking through a ghost town. Set up cooperative arrangements between tenants so that they can attract business to each other (like seeing a movie, then enjoying a 2-for-1 drink at the next Loulou restaurant with minimal food purchase). And make it known everywhere! Let Los Angeles and beyond know that Santa Monica is the place to shop, gamble, and dine. Bring the locals to the mall and show them how easy it is to navigate the parking lot and not be afraid to venture into downtown Santa Monica.

The inhabitants have stayed away and we must bring them back. Meet the needs of locals and tourists will follow. Explore LA malls and see how they are successful in attracting shoppers. Showcase an inviting aesthetic, greenery, comfortable furnishings, and offer concierge services to visitors, while providing residents with uniquely local perks. Tie up nearby hotels to offer discounts at Malls stores. Show an increased security presence to make sure customers feel safe, day and night, not only in the mall, but also in adjacent parking lots. Cleaning up the homeless issue at the mall and around the promenade would be a huge plus (but the logistics are for another discussion).

Santa Monica Place is collectable and although easier said than done, please do not rent space at business offices. Don’t let Santa Monica Place turn into what was once the Westside Pavilion. Creating office space in these two massive vacancies will discourage future buyers, as well as potential tenants. We need Santa Monica Place to bounce back stronger than ever, sooner rather than later.