Leslie Jordan at the Grand Ole Opry: the actor makes his debut





Erase your calendars, dear comrades. Leslie Jordan will take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry later this month. The 66-year-old actor and Tennessee native who became a social media sensation at the start of the pandemic will do so debut at Opry on May 22, as part of a lineup that also includes Vince Gill, the Osborne brothers and Carly Pearce. Last month, the “Call Me Kat” star released her debut album, “Company’s Comin ‘”. The anthem collection includes duets with Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker and others of the many friends he quickly made in Nashville. After:After viral fame, Leslie Jordan made gospel album: ‘God knows my heart’ Several of those friends can be seen in a tongue-in-cheek new music video promoting Jordan’s Opry debut. Tucker, TJ and John Osborne, Charlie Worsham and Fancy Hagood are all seen on the phone, pretending to be scared at the prospect of Jordan entering Opry’s famous circle. “Can he even reach for the microphone?” Hagood asks in the clip. “Listen to all the chatter about me,” Jordan said, interrupting. “… They might be a little jealous of me, because you see I’m heading towards the Opry towards their territory.” And Jordan (or “Portable Wagoner,” as he joked at the ACM Awards) should have quite a few fans out there to greet him. From this Friday, the Opry removes all capacity restrictions, allowing over 4000 fans with masks to fill the benches. A full concert program and tickets are available at www.opry.com

