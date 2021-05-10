Mikey Alfred’s ‘North Hollywood’ is a superb start





I have a friend who works in film production who has pretty much given up on streaming movies and new titles over the past few years. He prefers to watch physical media and 4K versions of old titles because, as he puts it, “Everything looks like shit now.” When I ask why, he denounces the flat lighting, the dull compositions, the homogenized cinematography of the present day. Normally I only know what he means, but I watch North Hollywood I suddenly seem to understand. Almost from the very first pictures, Mikey Alfred’s feature debut (which will be released on demand this Friday) looks like something new. Many reviews do not speak about the visual style of a film, because its language is limited. It is easier to talk about history than to explain why a particular image “appears” when another does not. However, you don’t have to understand the method to notice that North Hollywood just feels different. He feels hungry for eyeballs in a way that few movies are, ostensibly the work of someone who’s spent a long time with a camera in hand. That someone, it seems, is 26-year-old director Mikey Alfred (along with his cinematographer Ayinde Anderson). Alfred, according to this LA Times profile, started a skate and clothing brand (Illegal Civilization) at the age of 12, then co-produced Jonah Hill’s Skateboarder Passing Tale, Mid 90s, when he was 23 years old. North HollywoodMichael’s protagonist, played by Ryder McLaughlin, Alfred grew up in North Hollywood with a construction worker father. Alfred’s own father had been in prison in the eighties before starting his construction business, and his mother worked in a mall before finding a job as an assistant to the legendary the Kid stay in the picture subject, producer Robert Evans. Evans is quoted in the profile, giving Alfred almost unimaginable praise: “Mikey is the first child I’ve known who reminded me of myself.” North Hollywood doesn’t look much like a Robert Evans movie, but it feels like it was made by a pro. Perhaps Alfred’s association with his legendary old-school “Uncle Bob” explains in part North HollywoodTimeless quality. Vince Vaughn plays Mclaughlin’s dad, an old-school badass who wants his son to pick himself up and go to college, when all his son wants to do is become a pro skateboarder. It’s a centuries-old story, this conflict between the traditional father and the bohemian son. But it’s also new, because that’s essentially Alfred’s story, and he’s barely old enough to rent a car. Alfred embraces this cool, new-old vintage aesthetic in almost every facet of North HollywoodThe build, from the 50’s and 60’s doo-wop soundtrack to how McLaughlin’s character Michael goes to meet his best friend Adolf (Aramis Hudson) by throwing pebbles at his window in the floor. It exists in the form of that nostalgic but current parody of Norman Rockwell Americana. North Hollywood, both the film itself and the characters it contains, is self-referential in this way, playing with form and performing a half-joking pantomime from the halcyon days of SoCal, as glorified in Beach songs. Boys and hot rod movies. It presents itself as not derivative but authentic. After all, what is Gen Z if not self-aware and media-savvy, heir to 100 years of video imagery in mass media before they were even born? When Michael and his friends Adolf and Jay (the excellent Nico Haraga, former Booksmart) meet to mess around and chat with the girls, they do it at the local drive-in during a hot rod meet, while wearing Chuck Taylors and vintage cardigans while the girls suck milkshakes through straws striped candy. About these guy hangouts: Much has been written about various portrayals of male friendship on film, from Entourage at First cow at Super bad at Swingers, but doing nothing and cracking balls with the boys has rarely been more precise, genuine, and cheerful than in the scenes between the three main ones of North Hollywood – played by McLaughlin, Haraga and Hudson. I laughed loudly and cathartically, not because the characters are so smart, but precisely because they are not. Alfred perfectly captures how a group of guys-bein-guys can be hilarious without any of them being particularly articulate or intelligent, just because of timing, familiarity, shared experiences, and repetition. I wasn’t entirely a fan of Alfred’s last co-production and North Hollywoodthe spiritual predecessor of Mid 90s, but there was Something – an authenticity of character if not history. This something special reaches its full bloom in North Hollywood, where McLaughlin and Hudson’s simple documentary landing soft skate stuff, obviously without the aid of stunt liners, contrasts beautifully with the neat, choreographed and carefully composed pop art tributes that take place at the drive-through.

True, the plot about Michael really really wanting to be a pro skater sometimes wears a bit thin (much like the acting skills of real pro skateboarders that Michael continues to try to impress). Insofar as North HollywoodGen Z protagonist seems to embody Gen Z hustle culture, it would be nice if he took a closer look at what he’s shaking up towards, and why. But then, what is adolescence if not a time when everything seems so much more important than it really is, and when you desire things intensely without being able to fully articulate why? That is true, North HollywoodThe story of is not as touching as its style. As such, it would be easy to call it “any style, no substance”. But as North Hollywood prove, when you do it well enough, the style is substance. “North Hollywood” is available to rent upon request May 14th. Vince Mancini is on Twitter. You can read more of his reviews here.







