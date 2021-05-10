John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler announce divorce after six years of marriage





Last week, comedian John mulaney announced his return to live-action comedy after signing up for drug rehab in December 2020. Monday, Page six reported that Mulaney asked his wife of six, makeup artist and designer Annamarie Tendler, for a divorce about three months ago. Mulaneys spokesperson confirmed the divorce, adding that John would have no further comment as he continued to focus on his recovery and return to work. The couple married in July 2014, and their relationship was an occasional subject of Mulaneys stand-up comedy sets. Tendler also served as reconcile artist on Oh hi, Mulaneys Broadway Show with Nick Kroll. I’m sorry John decided to end our marriage, Tendler said through a spokesperson. I wish her support and success in her continued recovery. When Mulaney entered drug and alcohol addiction rehab in December, a source said Us weekly that the pandemic has led him to struggle with his sobriety. It is a relief to his wife and family that he checked in, the source said. It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime [in quarantine]. He had too much time in his own head. He left the program in February and began seeking outpatient care, according to Page Six. Last week he announced a series of shows at Manhattans City Winery titled John Mulaney: From zero, and tickets are sold out during the day. The first of five takes place on Monday evenings. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Royal Family Cold War: Will Harry and William Reconcile?

