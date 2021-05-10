Free ‘Off / On’ neon art exhibit to light up the Hollywood Palladium – Daily News

Los Angeles-based artists shed some light on Sunset Boulevard after the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of 15 neon and mixed media artists, including Leticia Maldonado, Jess Krichelle, Yai Vila, Ronald Monahan and many more, will contribute to the neon art installation “Off / On”, which will be displayed in the huge windows. outside the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The installation is free and open to the public from May 21 to 28.

While the artwork is available for daytime viewing, it really comes to life after sunset.

“There is going to be so much neon on Sunset Boulevard, it could be blinding,” Dani Bonnet, Echo Park-based artist and curator of “Off / On,” said in a recent phone interview.

A sample of the artwork that will be on display during the “Off / On” neon art installation that will take place May 21-28 in the windows of the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of the “Off / On” artists)

“The whole installation revolves around this ‘Off / On’ theme of the darkness that was the pandemic and the lights turning on and off and the different aspects of life being absent and present at the same time. “, she says. “I really hope people will see this as the light at the end of the tunnel, going through a terrible year and now they can enjoy some beautiful art that brings light to all.

Some of the art will include a classic neon cowboy wearing a mask that goes out and lights up to show his bare face; a painted bedroom scene where the light switches between red and blue neon to represent work and home life; and a Las Vegas showgirl stuck in a permanent sparkle state as she prepares for a show that may or may not happen.

Participating artist Roxy Rose, who is a Southern California third-generation neon artist, transgender woman and activist, said her contribution to the installation went beyond the central theme.

“With every installation I do, there is a message,” she said in a telephone interview. “Although I’m working on the ‘Off / On’ theme, I still have a lot to say and I can’t say everything in neon. My original installation will be “Lady Liberty: The Original Hippie Chick”. It will feature a 9 foot tall metal Statue of Liberty and it will be adorned with neon lights and signs… love, tolerance, diversity and unity. And, of course, she will wear a mask.

Rose and Bonnet both come from families immersed in the creation, repair or restoration of neon art and signage. Bonnet’s grandparents owned a neon repair shop in Las Vegas. Although she went to college and graduated in biochemistry, she wasn’t happy working in labs, so she quit creating neon art full time.

Rose’s grandfather opened a neon manufacturing business in Glendale in 1946 and she began working in the workshop in 1978.

“If you want it read, put it in neon lights,” Rose said. “Me, being a transgender activist, this is the most amazing way to get my point across.”

The Hollywood Palladium has opened its doors and parking lot for artists to safely display works throughout the pandemic, including the Driving event “Driven: A Latinx Artist Celebration” in collaboration with the Museum of Latin American Art back in October. Rose said she was excited to return to the Palladium as she actually has a history with the iconic venue.

“The Palladium and I are going a long way,” she said. “The first big production movie I worked on, I was an apprentice neon glassblower at the time, and I did installations on a movie called ‘Skatetown, USA’ in 1979. And that was. made inside the Palladium. “

Bonnet teamed up with both Glendale Museum of Neon Art and the brewer Pabst Blue Ribbon for the “Off / On” installation. PBR launched its 1,000 Creators Initiative last year and has pledged to commission work from 1,000 designers across the country who have been affected by the pandemic.

“The coolest thing is that I get to pay all of these artists who I know struggled and had a really tough year,” Bonnet said. “Now they can create, and it’s not out of their pocket; they’re actually getting funding for it, which is the best feeling there is. “

There are also special guided walking tours with a ticket to see the installation and surrounding iconic signage from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Tickets cost $ 20 for Museum of Neon Art members and $ 25 for non-members. The tour will be guided by the authors of “Neon: A Light History”, Dydia DeLyser and Paul Greenstein. Tours are limited to 20 people and tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. All guests are expected to wear masks and maintain social distancing from people outside of their household / pod during the visit. For more information on the walking tour, call 818-696-2149 or visit neonmona.org.

Neon Art installation “Off / On”

When: Friday May 21 – Friday May 28

Or: Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles