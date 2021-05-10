Entertainment
Free ‘Off / On’ neon art exhibit to light up the Hollywood Palladium – Daily News
Los Angeles-based artists shed some light on Sunset Boulevard after the coronavirus pandemic.
A group of 15 neon and mixed media artists, including Leticia Maldonado, Jess Krichelle, Yai Vila, Ronald Monahan and many more, will contribute to the neon art installation “Off / On”, which will be displayed in the huge windows. outside the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The installation is free and open to the public from May 21 to 28.
While the artwork is available for daytime viewing, it really comes to life after sunset.
“There is going to be so much neon on Sunset Boulevard, it could be blinding,” Dani Bonnet, Echo Park-based artist and curator of “Off / On,” said in a recent phone interview.
“The whole installation revolves around this ‘Off / On’ theme of the darkness that was the pandemic and the lights turning on and off and the different aspects of life being absent and present at the same time. “, she says. “I really hope people will see this as the light at the end of the tunnel, going through a terrible year and now they can enjoy some beautiful art that brings light to all.
Some of the art will include a classic neon cowboy wearing a mask that goes out and lights up to show his bare face; a painted bedroom scene where the light switches between red and blue neon to represent work and home life; and a Las Vegas showgirl stuck in a permanent sparkle state as she prepares for a show that may or may not happen.
Participating artist Roxy Rose, who is a Southern California third-generation neon artist, transgender woman and activist, said her contribution to the installation went beyond the central theme.
“With every installation I do, there is a message,” she said in a telephone interview. “Although I’m working on the ‘Off / On’ theme, I still have a lot to say and I can’t say everything in neon. My original installation will be “Lady Liberty: The Original Hippie Chick”. It will feature a 9 foot tall metal Statue of Liberty and it will be adorned with neon lights and signs… love, tolerance, diversity and unity. And, of course, she will wear a mask.
Rose and Bonnet both come from families immersed in the creation, repair or restoration of neon art and signage. Bonnet’s grandparents owned a neon repair shop in Las Vegas. Although she went to college and graduated in biochemistry, she wasn’t happy working in labs, so she quit creating neon art full time.
Rose’s grandfather opened a neon manufacturing business in Glendale in 1946 and she began working in the workshop in 1978.
“If you want it read, put it in neon lights,” Rose said. “Me, being a transgender activist, this is the most amazing way to get my point across.”
The Hollywood Palladium has opened its doors and parking lot for artists to safely display works throughout the pandemic, including the Driving event “Driven: A Latinx Artist Celebration” in collaboration with the Museum of Latin American Art back in October. Rose said she was excited to return to the Palladium as she actually has a history with the iconic venue.
“The Palladium and I are going a long way,” she said. “The first big production movie I worked on, I was an apprentice neon glassblower at the time, and I did installations on a movie called ‘Skatetown, USA’ in 1979. And that was. made inside the Palladium. “
Bonnet teamed up with both Glendale Museum of Neon Art and the brewer Pabst Blue Ribbon for the “Off / On” installation. PBR launched its 1,000 Creators Initiative last year and has pledged to commission work from 1,000 designers across the country who have been affected by the pandemic.
“The coolest thing is that I get to pay all of these artists who I know struggled and had a really tough year,” Bonnet said. “Now they can create, and it’s not out of their pocket; they’re actually getting funding for it, which is the best feeling there is. “
There are also special guided walking tours with a ticket to see the installation and surrounding iconic signage from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Tickets cost $ 20 for Museum of Neon Art members and $ 25 for non-members. The tour will be guided by the authors of “Neon: A Light History”, Dydia DeLyser and Paul Greenstein. Tours are limited to 20 people and tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. All guests are expected to wear masks and maintain social distancing from people outside of their household / pod during the visit. For more information on the walking tour, call 818-696-2149 or visit neonmona.org.
Neon Art installation “Off / On”
When: Friday May 21 – Friday May 28
Or: Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]