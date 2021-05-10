Can Ben Affleck’s career outlive Jennifer Lopez again?

It’s increasingly likely that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reignited the love story that made them “Bennifer” and one of the most talked about, joked about, and “overexposed” celebrity couples of the 21st century.

Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, were photographed by paparazzi on a recent getaway to Montana, where Affleck has a home but where TMZ reported they stayed in the same complex. A week earlier, Affleck and Lopez were seen spending time together at her home in Los Angeles. A source close to the couple suggested to people that they’re more than exes spending time together as platonic friends.

“(Jennifer) spent several days with Ben out of town,” the source said. “They have a strong bond. Everything has been fast and intense, but Jennifer is happy.

If Lopez is “happy”, the specter of “Bennifer 2.0” raises all kinds of questions about Affleck’s intentions, especially with regard to his career.

With her various boyfriends, especially during her four-year relationship with Alex Rodriguez, Lopez has shown that she has the potential to be half of a celebrity couple who constantly promote their glamorous lives together on rugs. red or, more recently, on social networks. .

When Lopez and Affleck dated 2002-2004, Affleck always looked slightly uncomfortable in his role as her famous boyfriend. This is probably because he knew that being better known as a celebrity compromised his endless struggle to be considered a serious person and a serious filmmaker.

In a 2016 interview, Affleck admitted that his career had taken a hard hit as a result of his romance with Lopez, Entertainment Tonight reported. Speaking to Bill Simmons, for Simmons’ HBO show “Any Given Sunday,” Affleck spoke of becoming a national punchline, saying, “If you follow what people were saying, I wasn’t cool and I wouldn’t. I had no talent, and I was, like, the lowest rung of cool and talented you could possibly be in the public consciousness at that time. “

Affleck, who has been open about his alcohol addiction issues, also appeared to have been drinking before Simmons’ interview because he scrambled his words and launched a disturbing and insulting rant about the “Deflategate” scandal. By Tom Brady, The Wrap reported.

Affleck also said of Lopez and his career: “I had broken up with Jennifer Lopez and I had, like, three or four movies in a row that bombed.”

Indeed, Affleck’s career began to fall apart after his relationship with Lopez became the subject of intense media scrutiny and after they starred in the 2003 box office bombs “Gigli” and the 2004 romantic comedy “Jersey Girl”. GQ said all the tabloid notoriety surrounding Affleck’s romance with Lopez made him “the most overexposed actor in the world.”

Affleck reminded Simmons that he was “so uncool that he became a literal punchline in a United Airlines music video recorded by comedian Robert Wuhl, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“So this guy must have looked around and gone, Who below me that I can (swear)?” And he chose me, ”Affleck said.

He did not appear to be taking a dose of in vino veritas to get Affleck’s good friend and Oscar-winning screenwriting partner Matt Damon to agree that his relationship with Lopez has kept his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

“It was like he was cast for a role, that he was kind of a talentless skull, with his whole relationship with Jennifer Lopez. He was just chosen as that person he wasn’t, ”Damon told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.“ It was really, really painful. It was painful being his friend, because it wasn’t fair, you know? In my opinion, no one really understood it.

“There is no one who is more misunderstood,” Damon said of Affleck.

After Affleck and Lopez ended their engagement, Affleck sought to gain some artistic credibility by working behind the camera as a director. Affleck became the star of a comeback story in Hollywood that included directing cheers for “Gone Baby Gone” in 2007, “The Town” in 2010 and “Argo” in 2012, which won the Oscar for Best. movie.

However, Affleck’s recent career efforts have been erratic. He received praise for playing a duplicate husband in David Fincher’s 2014 thriller “Gone Girl,” but mixed reactions and fan reactions for playing Batman in the DC superhero film franchise. Comics.

Otherwise, Affleck’s headlines have mostly focused on his personal life. There was his break-up with Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children; his struggles with alcohol addiction and his stays in rehab; the ignorant things he was caught saying and doing during the height of the #MeToo movement; and her streak of alleged or confirmed romances with her children’s nanny, a Playboy Playmate, “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus, and her recent co-star, Ana de Armas.

It emerged that another Affleck comeback story was in the works during the pandemic when he spoke openly to the New York Times about his struggles with alcohol while gaining positive reviews – and some Oscar buzz – for playing an alcoholic high school basketball coach in the drama, “The Way Home.”

Her romance with de Armas quickly made headlines as the two went into self-quarantine during the pandemic. They were regularly photographed together having coffee or taking romantic walks in their Los Angeles neighborhood.

Affleck and de Armas reportedly ended their relationship in January. Lopez and Rodriguez called off their engagement and four-year relationship last month, apparently leaving Affleck and Lopez free to reconnect as friends or more.

In addition to being spotted in Montana or outside Lopez’s house, the pair attended and participated in the “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” event, which aired on Saturday. Perhaps a first clue that “Bennifer” was making a comeback in celebrity gossip came in an April cover story about Lopez for InStyle magazine.

For the Beauty issue of the magazine, Affleck was among the select group of friends and admirers of Lopez who were asked to comment on his talent, work ethic and fabulousness. About Lopez, Affleck said, “Where do you keep the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as in 2003 and look like I’m in my 40s at best? “

Affleck also spoke of his admiration for Lopez in other ways, saying, “She remains, to this day, the most hardworking person I have met at this company. She’s got great talent, but she’s also worked really hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, finally, to be getting the credit she deserves.