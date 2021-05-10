Launch of the Margaritaville Cap Cana Island reserve in October

Karisma Hotels and Resorts, whose properties extend over Latin America, the Caribbean and Mexico, and Margaritavillewill open the new five starMargaritaville Island Reserve Cap Canain October 2021. It will be the second seaside resort of the Island Reserve brand created in partnership with Karisma and Margaritaville and the first of the Dominican Republic. The new construction combines the amenities of a world-class all-inclusive resort with the signature relaxed lifestyle of Margaritavilles. Reservations are open today with an opening rate starting at $ 209 per person per night.

After the launch of Reserveconcept Island in Riviera maya, were excited to continue our partnership with Margaritaville to bring this lifestyle to the Dominican Republic in a way that truly captures Cap Cana as a destination, said Mario Mathieu, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Design and construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. Cap Cana is the perfect setting for the newest addition to the portfolio, truly embracing the carefree escape that is at the heart of the brand.

The partnership with Karisma has been fruitful for Margaritaville which is expanding its footprint in the Caribbean.

Mr. Weare is delighted to present the Margaritaville Island Reserve in Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. Our expanding partnership with Karisma is all about delivering the ultimate island experience: relaxation, entertainment, exceptional meals, unparalleled service and quality entertainment, all in the spirit of Margaritaville.

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana is located on Juanillo Beach, which is world famous for its miles of pristine white sand beaches, turquoise waters and stunning sunsets. Located 15 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport, Margaritaville IslandReserve Cap Cana will offer 228 suites and 40 villas designed with elements inspired by the surrounding beach destinations to transport guests to paradise. The carefree experience is complete with an unrivaled level of service from the island’s local ambassadors, who will cater for all guest needs, as well as rooms equipped with modern amenities such as personalized refreshment centers in the area. room with goodies from Joe Merchant and access to Karismas Island. Book a dinner included in the room 24 hours a day.

Guests will have a choice of 13 room types, including swim-up and honeymoon suites as well as signature villas. The Jimmy Buffett Suite offers breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea from the top floor of the main building, with expansive indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, including a 300 square foot furnished terrace and custom grill for private dining experiences .

The upcoming opening of these efforts is also expected to have a significant impact on the local tourism industry in the Dominican Republic, bringing much-needed economic growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a privilege to work in partnership with Karisma Hotels & Resorts to bring the famous Margaritaville Island Reserve brand to life in Cap Cana,” added Jesus Barderas, President of Dominican company Cobbo Bay Developers SA. the impact this resort will have on the local hospitality industry and the Dominican Republic as a whole.

Accommodation in Villa

An iconic element of the property are the 40 ultra-luxurious Island Reserve villas where guests have exclusive access to an expansive lagoon pool and an SOS Swim Up Bar with hanging beds for relaxing in comfort. Offering the ultimate indulgence, each villa features a king-size bed, kitchenette, breakfast bar, living room and expansive outdoor terrace offering a private pool or direct access to the pool. the lagoon pool.

Entertainment and nightlife in the gastronomic village

In the heart of the resort town, the Gourmet Village will provide guests with the ultimate place to relax and have fun, with immersive music, entertainment, and unpretentious yet refined culinary and mixological offerings for a personalized vacation from start to finish. end.

The expansive destination includes the main stage of Margaritaville, an urban theater that will offer daily entertainment and tropical tunes to complement the bustling seaside setting. Here, guests will also find plenty of dining options with seven of the resort’s 10 dining and drink options, from deliciously made pasta at Frank & Lolas Italian Trattoria, to premium cuts at JWB Steakhouse, and Pan-Asian specialties at Mon So Wi.

Adjacent to the infinity pool is the hot spot located at the Rum Runners Center, where guests can mingle, mingle, and enjoy an expertly crafted menu with nods to the Dominican Republic’s long history and West Indies in the production of some of the best rums in the world. The 5oClock Somewhere Bar & Swim Up Bar, overlooking Juanillo Beach, is the perfect spot for a poolside cocktail, a cold beer or a margarita.

AtSports Hub, located in the Gourmet Village, guests can sign up for their favorite activities, from pickleball to tennis and aqua-fitness lessons. Those looking to indulge themselves will enjoy 11,000 square feet of rest and relaxation at the St. Somewhere Spa, while the 2200 square foot Fins Up! The fitness center will be open 24 hours a day for anyone looking to rejuvenate, tone up, or take on a new workout challenge. The little ones will also be kept engaged at the Parakeet Kids Club where a variety of fun and supervised daily activities await them. Plus, Sky Wedding Resort’s prime location, with stunning views from a private rooftop, will provide the ultimate romantic setting for the exchange of vows.

IslandReserve Inclusive Experience and Reservations

Reservations are open today with Island Reserve Inclusive rates covering all accommodations including taxes, premium food and beverage offers, 24-hour room service, Island Ambassador personal concierge service, and more. Official opening rates start at USD 209 per person per night for bookings through June 15, 2021 for travel October 1 through June 30, 2022.

To ensure a holistic approach to the safety and well-being of guests, Karisma Hotels & Resorts has created a comprehensive wellness program calledKarisma Peace of Mind, which includes a free on-site antigen test for customers traveling to the United States byCD Requirements.

For more information and to make a reservation, call your travel advisor or visitwww.margaritavilleislandreserveresorts.com

To learn more about Margaritavilles’ commitment to health, safety and sanitation, visithttps://www.margaritaville.com/healthandsanitationcommitment