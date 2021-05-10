10 anime with Zenitsu voice actor Agatsuma Hiro Shimono

As a record animated filmDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Traincontinues to solidify the prominence of the franchise, fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of the series. After the events that occur inMugen train, it becomes clearer than ever that protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and his fellow travelers must train and reach new heights of power in order to fight the demons that occupy the ranks of the High Moon.

Zenitsu Agatsuma, best known for his incessant cries of fear when awake and his dazzling fighting ability while asleep, reflects what many viewers might feel in the face of terribly powerful demons: terror. While fans are familiar with Zenitsu’s crying, they might be interested in his voice actor, Hiro Shimono, and the other anime he starred in.

ten ACCA: Inspection department of the 13 territories: Jean Otus

An underrated story of political espionage and royal intrigue,ACCA: Department of Inspection of 13 Territories.flew under the radar of many anime fans during the fall 2017 season. Located in the fictional kingdom of Dowa,ACCA explores the eponymous government agency and its multitude of branches, though the account specifically details the Department of Territory Inspection (TID).

Jean Otus, the protagonist of the anime, is a high-ranking member of TID and often travels from the capital city of Dowa to the surrounding thirteen states, all of which include their own traditions and regional specialties. Calm, cool, and thorough, Otus resolves various departmental issues and issues specific to the regions he visits, as an overall royal mystery unfolds.

9 Baka & Test: Summon Beasts: Akihisa Yoshii

While Japanese high school culture is commonly featured and portrayed in anime,Baka & Test – Summon the Beasts – multiplies the importance of high test scores to a ridiculously entertaining level. Fumizuki Academy requires all students to take a test after their first year; The importance of this test significantly affects all aspects of the lives of its high school students, and the results are used to sort students into alphabetically ordered classes.

Akihisa Yoshii, the titular “baka” (idiot), ends up in class F. Using the Academy’s unique system that allows students to summon powerful beings to fight their forces based on test results Akihisa hopes to gain status and ranks. privileges of the school elite.

8 Berserk: Isidro

Berserk epitomizes the dark fantasy genre and has become a beloved manga for its intense narrative elements, gruesome battles, and character-driven arcades, though its anime adaptations have never fully satisfied fans, often in because of animation problems or liberties taken with the story. In the 2016 adaptation, Hiro Shimono brings similar boring but lovable energy to Isidro, a young thief with great aspirations.

After leaving his village and spending time wandering, living on little food, and narrowly avoiding death, Isidro is saved by Guts. Impressed by Guts’s fighting abilities, Isidro resolves to follow the mighty warrior despite Guts’ protests in the hopes of becoming as powerful as the legendary “Hundred Man Slayer”, unaware that he is now following his mythical pattern.

7 My Hero Academia: Dabi

Although there are many factors contributing toMy Hero AcademiaIts wild popularity makes it difficult to argue against the diversity of heroes and villains, all of whom have their own motivations and aspirations. One of the most powerful and enigmatic members of the League of Villains, Dabi, has sparked a lot of fan theories within the community due to his potential origin and incredible self-immolating fire quirk.

Less pleasant or friendly than some of the League members, Dabi exhibits a cold demeanor that indicates her decision to prioritize her own patterns above all else. While many League members seem to feel they have found a home, Dabi’s attitude suggests that his participation is a means to an end.

6 Horimiya: Shuu Iura

Steal the hearts of viewers throughout the winter 2021 season,Horimiya consistently delivered touching moments, wonderful character progression, and several endearing romances over the course of the series. While some critics complain that the character cast has grown too bloated and has hurt Hori and Miyamura’s romance, many fans have found the multitude of different personalities and backgrounds to be entertaining.

While this was a minor character of no romantic interest, Shuu Iura’s dynamic character offered an interesting take on the stereotype of the “class clown”; During school scenes, Iura plays a mostly comedic role, as he is shown to be much more reserved and responsible at home as he watches over his carried sister.

5 JOKER GAME: Miyoshi

Representing the tumultuous period just before the outbreak of World War II,JOKER GAMEThe adaptation of the real-world political drama into an anime format is unique and striking, the espionage and intrigue is also reinforced by the temporally disorganized episodes.

The series follows the D-Agency, a Japanese military wing branded for its clandestine strategies and deceptive tactics, and its spies as they carry out dangerous and clandestine missions. As an agent, Miyoshi is apparently held in high regard by his commander, though that respect is subtle and implied. Too preoccupied with his appearance, Miyoshi’s character is carefully cultivated to achieve the perception that he is a member of the social elite.

4 The World Only God Knows: Keima Katsuragi

The world that only God knows is an anime that plays with the romantic comedy genre by introducing elements of simulation dating games and setting out outrageous and dire consequences. The protagonist of the series, Keima Katsuragi, is a game Casanova; Known in the dating sim community as the “God of Conquest,” Katsuragi’s online status is severely tempered by his lack of popularity in school and lack of experience with real-life women.

The result of a misunderstanding, Katsuragiac accepts a demon’s challenge and must win the hearts of schoolgirls in order to exercise them against older, wicked demons who occupy the negative interstices of their hearts.

3 Myriad Colors Phantom World: Haruhiko Ichijou

Although flashy and light in appearance,Myriad Colors Phantom World presents a world that has been fundamentally changed by an allegedly accidental release of a virus. Changing the perception of humans forever, people are now able to see what essentially monsters from another dimension are.

The anime’s tale picks up generations after the effect of the virus and follows children who have gained otherworldly powers and abilities that are used to defeat (“seal”) the invading ghosts. Haruhiko Ichijou, a student at Hosea Academy combat training school, is intelligent and caring, although he is often ridiculed for the practical impossibility of his sealing ability; although difficult to deal with in combat, Haruhiko can seal ghosts by drawing them in her sketchbook.

2 Attack on Titan: Connie Springer

The attack of the TitansThe addiction to brutality and mystery was clear from the first episode of the anime. Fans of the show often cite the anxiety and tension that comes with feeling that any character could meet their end at any time. These concerns are only exasperated by the occupation of manyThe attack of the TitansThe main characters of: The Scout Regiment.

Initially tasked with exploring the world outside the walls, often ridiculed by the public for the seemingly unnecessary and dangerous nature of the job, Boy Scouts become an integral part of preserving humanity once the walls are proven to be penetrable. Trained alongside Erin, Mikasa, and Armin, Connie Springer’s childish stubbornness is quickly tempered by the trials and tribulations he faces, especially his role in uncovering the human origins of the titans.

1 The devil is a part-time !: Hanzou Urushihara

Imagining the Lord of Hell, Satan, stranded on Earth and forced to work in the fast food industry,The devil is a partial timekeeper! is both wildly comical and philosophical at the same time. Having been thwarted by a group of heroes, Satan escapes impending defeat in the world of Ente Isla by traveling to the planet Eartha clearly devoid of magical energies.

As one of the surviving generals of Satan’s army, Lucifer also escapes to Earth and takes the name Hanzou Urushihara. Playing on his stigma as a fallen angel, Hanzou is complicit and duplicitous, often tricking people into doing what he wants. On Earth, much to his regret, his propensity for video games and staying indoors earned him the title of “hikikomori” (a socially withdrawn lock-in).

