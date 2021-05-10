Hollywood Christmas Bounce 2021: Spider-Man, Sing 2, Matrix 4, More





Despite recent theatrical victories inGodzilla vs. KongandMortal combat, US cinemas are still suffering as the pandemic continues. Only 60% of US theaters were open last weekend with limited capacity restrictions still largely in place. AMC Theaters, the largest exhibitor in North America, bankruptcy narrowly avoided in January with an infusion of last-minute cash from investors. The domestic box office is still down about 75% from the same point in 2020. The film industry’s recovery is a slow march, not a mad sprint. May 28 release of A Quiet Place, Part II and the June 25 release of F9 will largely mark the return of new blockbuster films to theaters. After playing musical chairs with release dates for most of the year, the second half of 2021 is filled with major releases. The hope is that the deluge of fresh new titles will reinvigorate cohesive theatrical cinema. In this traffic jam of renowned films, it can be said that the tightest turnaround in back-to-back biggies comes around the Christmas holiday season. The corridor from mid-December to the end of December will see the exit of Steven Spielberg West Side Story(December 10), Marvel and SonySpider-Man: No Coming Home(December 17), Universal’sSing 2(December 22), Warner Bros. ‘The matrix 4 (December 22), Focus Features’Downton Abbey 2(December 22) and 20th centuryThe king’s man(December 22). That’s a lot of hopeful high-end products that will be delivered in a small window. Then again, this kind of compressed release schedule surrounding the Christmas holidays is a Hollywood staple. It’s not strange to see four or five major releases, all competing for box office dollars, each year in this time frame. Whether or not the current market can financially support such a sprint will be a real test of the recovery of the film industry. In 2019, the Christmas season proved to be very profitable for Hollywood. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’sJumanji: the next level,which would earn more than $ 320 million domestically, began on December 13.Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker($ 515 million) followed on December 20 alongside the expanded dissemination of the awards nomineesBomb($ 32 million national against a budget of $ 32 million). Greta GerwigLittle woman($ 108 million), animationSpies in disguise($ 67 million) and Adam SandlerUncut gems($ 50 million vs. a budget of $ 19 million) all hit Christmas and are said to continue to make money. Of course there were stinks such as CatsandRichard jewell who struggled financially (the former would lose the studio $ 100 million). But the standard vacation muscle was mostly in effect across the board. The same goes for 2018. You had your box office bombs such asDeadly EnginesandWelcome to Marwen.ButThe mule($ 104 million),Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse($ 190 million),Mary Poppins Returns($ 172 million),Aquaman($ 335 million) andBumblebee($ 128 million) have all had varying degrees of success in US theaters. The Christmas holidays, with kids out of school and adults out of work, are known to be top notch real estate on the box office calendar. It remains to be seen if any of the big four films currently slated for release on December 22 will flash and move to a less crowded area of ​​the timeline (if they can even find one). But all holiday movies have big box office ambitions. Each Spielberg film is in a way an event and a West Side Storyremake matches Hollywood’s recent resurgence of musical powers.Spider-Man: Far From Homebecame Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time, and its sequel is said to explore the multiverse with a handful of new incarnations of past characters from the franchise, thrilling like Twitter Film. The original Singwon over $ 630 million worldwide,The matrixthe trilogy grossed over $ 1.5 billion worldwide,Downton abbeywas a low risk, high reward success andThe king’s manis a prequel to the success of twentieth century adult distortionKingsmanaction franchise. There will, of course, be financial flops. It’s just a market reality. But if a handful of those vacation hopefuls can generate big back-to-back revenue, Hollywood will know its recovery has made significant strides.

