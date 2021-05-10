Scarborough Renaissance Festival goes Celtic this weekend





Celtic-themed weekend at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas. (May 10, 2021): May 15-16 Scarborough Renaissance Festival goes Celtic and invites everyone to join in on the fun with our Bonnie Knees contest, the Scottish Egg Eat contest, special Celtic entertainment and tastings from Celtic themed beer! Saturday May 15 is also Deaf Day at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival with special signed performances at select festival stages provided by Hired Hands, Inc. The Bonnie Knees competition will be held at Scottish Court at 10:30 am at the Royal Pavilion in the Festival’s Holly Field area and anyone can enter. Visitors wishing to participate in the Scottish Egg Eating Contest can register before 12:00 noon each day at the front door and get full details. On Saturday May 15th only there will also be a special performance of the Shandon OReagan School of Irish Dancers on the Revelers stage at 2:30 pm. You also don’t want to miss the terrible drums, rock guitars, highland bagpipes, and minute bites of Celtic Legacy on the Fortune stage throughout the day. Celtic Weekend is a particularly fun weekend at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival and is one of our guests’ favorite theme weekends, says General Manager Doug Keller. Visitors can bring out their inner Celts with the help of our special entertainment, Celtic contests, Celtic clans and of course lots of kilts! The T-MobileTM sponsored Scarborough Renaissance Festival is a full day of 16th century fun for everyone and their outdoors! In addition to shops and craftsman demonstrations, visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, bird of prey exhibits, mermaids lagoon, chivalry ceremonies and over 25 stages of interactive entertainment. and unique. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, food fit for a king, and more. Craftsmen invited this weekend include Masquerade Life Castings, Sculpted Connie Colten Jewelry and Georgia Jones-Godwin and her clay sculptures. The limited engagement artists are Celtic Legacy, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, Pride of Ireland and Cirque La Vie. The full non-stop entertainment schedule and list of stores (including over 20 new ones) can be found at www.SRFestival.com. Celtic island beers The beers featured this weekend at the Daily Beer Tasting Events will be Celtic Island beers and the wines featured at the Daily Wine Tasting Events will be Wines from France. Tasting events have a limited number of seats available and require a separate ticket. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Only three more weekends for the 2021 season! The next theme weekends are Legends of the Seas (05/22 and 23) and The Last Huzzah (05/29, 30 and 31) weekends. Visitors should also be aware that many areas of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, such as kitchens, games, rides, attractions, etc., only accept cash. Visitors are recommended to bring enough cash for their visit to avoid queues at festival ATMs. The health and safety of their employees, participants and visitors is the number one priority of Scarborough Renaissance Festivals. They have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all CDC protocols and guidelines will be followed so that they can organize a safe and fun event for everyone. They have developed comprehensive guidelines and protocols that are in place for the 2021 season for visitors and participants. These include a face mask requirement (which is still in place as they are considered a large gathering / event), social distancing, etc. All guidelines and protocols can be found on their website at www.SRFestival.com The Scarborough Renaissance Festival 2021, sponsored by T-MobileTM, is open Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday, until May 31, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Texas, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival is just 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off I-35E. Admission is $ 37 for adults and $ 17 for children aged 5 to 12. Children 4 and under are always admitted free. Tickets are available online and discounted tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores. A special discount offer can also be found at participating North Texas T-Mobile stores. The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is also sponsored by Dr Pepper. comments comments







