Red Band Love, Death + Robots Season 2 Trailer





Netflix is ​​releasing a red band trailer for Season 2 of Love, Death + Robots, the sci-fi animated anthology series by David Fincher and Tim Miller.

Netflix released a trailer for the second volume of the series last month, but the content from the adult series lent itself perfectly to a red band trailer, and Netflix delivered.

Now season 2 of Netflix's animated anthology Love, death + robots has its own red band trailer. While the original Volume 2 trailer was obviously tame for general consumption, the Red Band trailer features a lot of the animated violence (and swear words) that Season 1 became known for. While the red stripe is noticeably shorter at 58 seconds, it certainly doesn't fire any punches.

Although the Red Band trailers were originally popularized after the advent of the internet since they typically don't hit theaters (except before R-rated movies), they seem to have exploded in popularity. Mortal Kombat and James Gunn's Suicide Squad both released red stripes earlier this year and each set the record for the most watched of all time. To add to the growing trend, Ryan Reynolds posted one for The Hitman Woman's Bodyguard after fans begged him from #ReleaseTheRedBand on Twitter.

While season 1 of Love, death + robots consisted of 18 episodes, volume 2 will drop to 8. However, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, a host known for Kung Fu Panda, was responsible for overseeing all eight episodes. With Fincher, Miller and Nelson at the helm, volume 2 of Love, death + robots will likely be another sci-fi hit when it hits Netflix on May 14.

