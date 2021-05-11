Dexter actor confirms he won’t be returning for season 9





A fan favorite actor revealed they won’t be coming back for Dexterseason 9. Showtime surprised us all by announcing that the serial killer drama was returning for a new limited series late last year, with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the eponymous antihero murderer. So far, however, Hall is the only cast member of the show’s original series confirmed to be part of this revival. It remains to be seen if other people will show up in surprise roles, but now we can rule out one of the stars of the show for good. In what appears to be a fan-filmed video of Cameo shared on Reddit, James Remar explained that he was not invited to return as Harry Morgan for the Dexterthe comeback. Remar played Harry, Dexter’s foster father who acted as a manifestation of his son’s conflicted conscience, throughout the show’s eight seasons, and here’s what he had to say about his absence: “They haven’t asked any of the original actors to come back, so I don’t know what they’re doing… I really have no idea. It’s a shame because we all wanted to go back. But, you know, it’s their show, so they’re gonna do whatever they want. Remar’s comments may add more fuel to a fan theory that has been going on since another classic cast member hinted they would be in the rebirth. Although the actor says no one other than Hall is involved, Jennifer Carpenter recently posted a set photo suggesting she was working on the Dexter to restart. Given that Debra Morgan was killed in Season 8, there is a possibility that she will return as a new angel on the shoulder of her adopted brother, replacing Harry, negating the need to bring Remar back on board. Of course, Deb’s death was widely criticized by fans, so resurrecting her as it would be a smart way to undo her fate without reconnecting to the series finale. Having said that, it will probably bother people that Harry doesn’t come back instead. Dexterreturns to Showtime for its ninth 10-episode season this fall.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos