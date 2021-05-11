Drama ‘Dangerous Moms’ in the works for NBC – The Hollywood Reporter





While Fox has already decided the fate of all of its pilots, NBC continues to make end-of-season pickups. The network delivered a pilot order to Dangerous moms, a drama by writer Janine Sherman Barrois (ER, criminal minds) based on Spanish format Ladies of (h) Ampa. Dangerous moms is described as a dark drama about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill their school’s PTA queen bee while demonstrating a new high-end food processor. The potential series becomes a feminine hymn about friendship and family as it tells the story of a group of completely unprepared women who have to juggle their daily lives as their world turns upside down. Barrios will write screenplay and executive product alongside Rachel Kaplan of Absecon Entertainment; Tariq Jalil and Lucas Carter of Intrigue Entertainment; Arantxa Écija de Mediaset España Comunicación; and Santi Botello de Producciones Mandarina SL. Warner Bros. TV is the studio. The order for Dangerous moms comes as broadcast networks are set to announce their schedules for the 2021-2022 season next week as part of initial virtual presentations to Madison Avenue ad buyers. Most broadcast networks are busy this week reviewing pilot clippings and making decisions on bubble shows ahead of their presentations. NBC, it should be noted, is part of a new content group overseen by Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner who are making decisions regarding the pilots green-lit by the previous NBC executive regime who were postponed this season after the pandemic has derailed the 2020 pilot season. Sources note that NBC is likely to make decisions on ongoing scripted series this week but may not announce mid-season scripted pickups until later this summer after new pilots, such as Dangerous moms, can be reviewed. The move is part of an effort to continue to grow throughout the year while trying to return to the traditional TV schedule that has been destabilized by the pandemic. NBC has already picked up comedies American Auto and Large crew as well as dramas LaBrea and Ordinary joe for the 2021-2022 season. Those who join the scripted originals The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, L&O: SVU, New Amsterdam, This Is Us and recruits Kenan, Mr. Mayor and Young Rock. Remaining on the bubble are Good Girls, Manifest, Zoey’s extraordinary playlist and recruits Debris and Law and order: organized crime. NBC still has pilot projects for 2020 Crazy about you, Jefferies, someone out there at that age, echo and an untitled Nick Wootton / Jake Coburn project. These join recent orders from Hunger and Go away to the network. Keep track of all renewals, cancellations and new series orders with THRthe handy scorecard and click here for the latest news on all broadcast pilots.







