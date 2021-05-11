Tom Cruise returns Golden Globes Awards to protest HFPA | Entertainment

Tom Cruise made his Golden Globe Awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a source close to the actor told CNN on Monday.
Cruise won the Globes Best Actor award for his performances in “Jerry Maguire” in 1997 and “Born July 4” in 1990, and the Best Supporting Actor award for “Magnolia” in 2000.
The move comes amid growing controversy surrounding the HFPA – the organization behind the Globes – for its lack of diversity, particularly the lack of black members, and ethical questions related to the financial benefits for some of its 87 members. highlighted in a February survey by Los Angeles Times.
NBC announced Monday that it will not air the show in 2022.
“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right. tel, NBC will not be showing the 2022 Golden Globes. ”NBC said CNN Business.
Ahead of the network’s announcement, Scarlett Johansson released a statement calling on the entertainment community to take a step back from attending HFPA-sponsored events.
“As an actor promoting a film, you are expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows,” he said. -said in a statement to Variety and confirmed by CNN. “In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks from some HFPA members who bordered on sexual harassment. This is the exact reason why I refused to attend their conferences for many years. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by Harvey Weinstein to give impetus to the recognition of the Academy, and the industry has followed suit. Unless there is a fundamental reform needed within the organization, I believe it is time we took a step back from the HFPA and focused on the importance and strength of unity within of our unions and the industry as a whole. “
CNN has reached out to the HFPA for comment.
