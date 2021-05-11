Publicists Group applauds NBC’s decision to cancel 2022 Golden Globes

Time’s Up and the coalition of advertising companies that lobbied the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to change its methods applauded NBC’s decision to drop broadcasting of the 2022 Golden Globe Awards out of concern. the lack of diversity among its members.

The publicist group issued a letter in March pledging to boycott the HFPA if the organization does not implement major reforms. This follows a damning presentation by the Los Angeles Times about the little-known news organization that administers the Globes.

On Monday, the publicists’ group called on the HFPA to devote “sustained attention” to organizational reform. Monday also, WarnerMedia joined the boycott of the HFPA. “The HFPA cannot accurately reflect the best of our industry until your membership broadens to more reflect the social, cultural and ethnic diversity that exists in the stories we tell and the creators we work with,” letter from WarnerMedia executives to HFPA President Ali Sar.

Time’s Up also praised NBC’s move, calling it “a defining moment” for Hollywood.

“It took the collective voice of individual actors, creators and a united front of over 100 publicists – as well as the powerful moral leadership of companies like Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia – to make this happen,” the statement said. attributed to Time’s Chef Tina Tchen. “Together, we demanded an awards ceremony that was totally inclusive, transparent and respectful. Courage and leadership made the difference.

The statements follow a day of extraordinary developments for the HFPA. NBC shocked the industry by announcing that it would not be performing the ceremony in 2022 out of concern for HFPA practices. The HFPA responded with an updated timetable for reforms that called for major changes, a new board of directors and an increase in membership to at least 20 members by August 2.

Here is the statement of the publicists:

Our coalition of over 100 advertising agencies, collectively representing the vast majority of artists in the entertainment industry, came together in early March to call on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to root out its discriminatory ethos and long-standing exclusion and its pervasive practice of discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism and ethics. suspected financial irregularity and corruption.

We applaud NBC’s decision to cancel the 2022 Golden Globes, giving the HFPA the time it needs to thoughtfully reform its management, culture and practices. The depth and breadth of the necessary changes requires time and sustained focus. We must ensure that the organization’s review of its most fundamental governance, ethics and methodology reflects the valid ideals on which the organization was originally founded. We look forward to a transparent process that encourages and introduces new, diverse and inclusive leaders and members. We envision a culture and process that welcomes and celebrates our colleagues and journalists from around the world who bring honor to our industry.

We thank Time’s Up, Color of Change, GLAAD and the outstanding artists, activists, thought leaders and media visionaries who advocate with strength and voice for full representation and fairness.

We look forward to supporting the HFPA in this effort and continuing to explore ways to reinvent our own workplaces and the entire Hollywood ecosystem into a safer, fully representative, and equitable community where all the arts – and all arts – and all. artists – thrive on meaningful contribution. to our culture and our society.

Here is the full statement from Time’s Up:

This is a defining moment for Hollywood. Today we have the opportunity to recognize that by speaking out against a powerful but deeply flawed rewards system, we can begin to reinvent a fairer industry.

The storytelling is universally powerful. The images we show on screen contribute to the way audiences see the world and help define our culture at large. So the entertainment industry has a responsibility to its audiences – on screen and off.

But this moment isn’t just about Hollywood. This is the courage it takes to face all of the problematic systems that lie before us – in every industry and institution and in all of society. Because that’s what it will take to truly root out racism, sexism and homophobia and create safer and fairer workplaces for everyone.