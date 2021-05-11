Sophie Ellis-Bextor searches for the heroes of the lockout | Entertainment





Sophie Ellis-Bextor is on the hunt for Lockdown Heroes. The Murder on the Dancefloor hitmaker has partnered with BT to seek out members of the UK public who have gone above and beyond to help their local communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Sophie, whose iconic live-broadcast cooking discos were a constant source of fun and escape for millions during the lockdown, will commemorate the nation’s unsung heroes with a special performance in BT’s Unbreakable Disco, which will take place on June 3 and will be unique. livestream powered by hybrid broadband from BT, the UK’s first unbreakable home Wi-Fi network. In a statement, Sophie said: “I have partnered with BT to celebrate the little-known members of the public who have used the power of the internet to help people stay connected and motivated, in their own way. BT’s Unbreakable Disco will be a special time to recognize those Everyday Unbreakable who kept us going through the most difficult times, with a dedicated hero set-list and some special shouts. containment. “ People can designate individuals as ‘unbreakable’ lockdown heroes by May 24 by visiting www.BTUnbreakables.co.uk, where BT will also showcase the countless inspiring stories of connection and selflessness in its Unbreakable Virtual Gallery – a dedicated online gallery space, showcasing the country’s nominations. Sophies’ involvement in the project comes as she was voted one of the 10 Unbreakable Honoraries by the British alongside Gary Barlow, Chris Martin, Jamie Oliver and Joe Wicks. Sharon Meadows, Director of Proposals, BT Consumer Division, said: “Our search for the unbreakable people of the country is to recognize the countless unsung heroes of communities who have used the power of the internet to help others during this difficult time. whether through online fundraising, entertaining people online, or ensuring family members stay connected during the lockdown. Access to a reliable broadband connection was a key to achieving this, so we’re proud to celebrate the country’s unbreakable ones as we roll out our new hybrid broadband service. It offers the UK’s first unbreakable home Wi-Fi network, backed by EE, and is perfect for keeping customers in touch with the people and experiences they love, whether it’s a workout, a live DJ set or a virtual quiz. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos