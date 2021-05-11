ONTD Original: The Most Beautiful Women in Bollywood (1990s-present)





OP is back with an original item. This time on beauty rather than gossip, because why not. So here OP will be posting their own very, very SUBJECTIVE take on the most beautiful Bollywood women and also the best movies to appreciate their beauty. The list will only cover actresses who debuted and worked from the 90s until now, simply because OP’s knowledge of Bollywood is only limited from the 90s onwards lol So settle in for an article of beauty recommendations and movies under the cut …. In absolutely no particular order … 1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Recommended films: 1. Devdas (Youtube)

2. Jodha Akbaar (Netflix)

3. Guzaarish (Netflix)

4. Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam

5. Guru (Netflix) 2. Preity Zinta Recommended films: 1. Veer Zaara (Amazon Prime)

2. Dil Se (Netflix)

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho (Netflix)

4. Soldier (Netflix)

5. Dil Chahta Hai (Netflix) 3. Deepika Padukone Recommended films: 1. Cocktail

2. About Shanti About (Netflix)

3. Bajirao Mastaani

4. Peak

5. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 4. Rani Mukerji Recommended films: 1. Bunty Aur Babli (Amazon Prime)

2. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Netflix)

3. Black

4. Hum Tum (Amazon Prime)

5. Saathiya (Amazon Prime) 5. Kajol Recommended films: 1. Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge (Amazon Prime)

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Netflix)

3. Fanaa

4. Baazigaar (Amazon Prime)

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Netflix) 6. Madhuri Dixit Recommended films: 1. Dil To Pagal Hai (Amazon Prime)

2. Hum Apke Hain Koun (Netflix)

3. Devdas (Youtube)

4. Aaja Naachle (Amazon Prime)

5. Beta (Amazon Prime) 7. Karisma Kapoor

Recommended films: 1. Dil To Pagal Hai (Amazon Prime)

2.Hum Saath-Saath Hain (Netflix)

3. Fiza (Netflix)

4. Andaz Apna Apna (Netflix) 8. Sonali Bendre Recommended films: 1. Kal Ho Naa Ho (Netflix)

2.Hum Saath-Saath Hain (Netflix)

3. Duplicate (Netflix) 9. Juhi Chawla Recommended films: 1. Darr (Amazon Prime)

2. Duplicate (Netflix)

3. Ek Ladki ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga (Netflix)

4. Yes Boss

5. Phir Bi Dil Hai Hindustaani (Netflix) 10. Manisha Koirala Recommended films: 1. Khamoshi (Amazon Prime)

2. Dil Se (Netflix)

3. Sanju (Netflix)

4. Akele Hum Akele Tum (Amazon Prime) 11. Bipasha Basu Recommended films: 1. Race (Netflix)

2. No entry

3. Bachna Ae Haseeno (Amazon Prime)

4. Dhoom 2 (Amazon Prime) 12. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recommended films: 1. Bajirao Mastaani

2. Donation (Netflix)

3. 7 Khoon Maaf (Netflix)

4. Mode (Netflix)

5. The sky is pink (Netflix) 13. Kareena Kapoor Khan Recommended films: 1. Udta Punjab (Netflix)

2.3 idiots (Netflix)

3. Jab We Met (Netflix)

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Netflix)

5. Omkara 14. Anushka Sharma

Recommended films: 1. Dil Dhadkane Do (Netflix)

2. Lord What Me Di Jodi (Amazon Prime)

3. Bajaa Baraat Group (Amazon Prime)

4. Ae Dil Hae Mushkil (Amazon Prime)

5. NH10 15. Sushmita Sen Recommended films: 1. Main Hoon Naa (Netflix)

2. Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya SOURCE: OP’s personal opinions on beauty and Netflix and Amazon accounts







