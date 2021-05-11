Careful hugs? England set to kiss as lockdown eases

By PAN PYLAS

Associated press

LONDON (AP) – In England, it will be time to kiss again.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give the green light for this much missed human contact when he announces the next relaxed lockdown cycle later Monday following a sharp drop in new coronavirus infections.

The UK is now recording around 2,000 new cases of coronavirus per day, up from a daily peak of almost 70,000 in January. Daily deaths also fell with just two recorded on Sunday.

The country’s alert level was also lowered to level three from four on Monday following a “steady” drop in cases, hospital admissions and deaths. This means that the transmission of the virus is no longer considered to be high or increasing exponentially, although it is still in general circulation.

While hugs between households will be permitted again from May 17, Johnson is expected to stress that they need to be done with caution, given concerns about new virus variants that could bypass some of the immunity provided by Britain’s successful vaccination campaign.

Johnson is also expected to confirm that different households will be able to mix inside homes as well as in pubs and restaurants. However, gatherings should be capped at six people or two different households whichever is higher. The limits for outdoor gatherings should be increased to 30 people.

Indoor entertainment activities such as cinemas, soft play areas, adult group sports, exercise classes and hotels are also expected to reopen.

Since the lockdown began to be relaxed in recent weeks as part of a plan the government insists it is driven by ‘data, not dates’, household mixing was only allowed. ‘outdoors, such as in a garden or restaurant terrace, provided that distancing has been followed.

“I think that’s what most people missed, this intimate contact with their family and friends, and having fun, having people in their homes, meeting outside,” said the Minister of Justice. Health, Nadine Dorries.

The government allowed some overseas travel to start on May 17, but only a few destinations are deemed safe enough to drop 10-day quarantine requirements upon their return. Portugal and Iceland now have no quarantine requirements, but other popular destinations such as France, Italy, Spain and Greece will still require quarantine and a series of coronavirus tests.

Similar restrictions are being relaxed in other parts of the UK – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – following a sharp drop in new infections following a long winter lockdown and rapid deployment of vaccines.

Although the UK has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, with more than 127,500 dead, new infections have dropped significantly. In addition, the successful rollout of vaccines in Britain has raised hopes that this easing will not see the same viral resurgence that occurred last fall following a lifting of restrictions during summer.

About 53% of the UK population has received one dose of the vaccine, while more than a quarter have received two injections – one of the fastest vaccine deployments in the world.

The ensuing lockdown easing cycle is expected on June 21. The hope is that all other limits on social contact will then be lifted.

While the coronavirus backdrop is clearly much improved, there are fears that the government is too rushed to lift restrictions on social contact at a time when parts of the world, like India, are in the midst of a huge resurgence. of the virus, and vaccine deployment still has some way to go.

Gurch Randhawa, professor of diversity in public health at the University of Bedfordshire, is suspicious and warned of potentially mixed messages from the government.

“It is undoubtedly tempting to relax social distancing, offer the glow of a well-deserved hug and lift restrictions on international travel, but it could be a big mistake at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic “, did he declare.

“At a minimum, the government should advise only those who have received the two doses of vaccination to hug, and even a short hug, with faces far apart to minimize the risk of transmission of the virus. COVID-19, “he added.

