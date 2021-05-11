Entertainment
Careful hugs? England set to kiss as lockdown eases
By PAN PYLAS
Associated press
LONDON (AP) – In England, it will be time to kiss again.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give the green light for this much missed human contact when he announces the next relaxed lockdown cycle later Monday following a sharp drop in new coronavirus infections.
The UK is now recording around 2,000 new cases of coronavirus per day, up from a daily peak of almost 70,000 in January. Daily deaths also fell with just two recorded on Sunday.
The country’s alert level was also lowered to level three from four on Monday following a “steady” drop in cases, hospital admissions and deaths. This means that the transmission of the virus is no longer considered to be high or increasing exponentially, although it is still in general circulation.
While hugs between households will be permitted again from May 17, Johnson is expected to stress that they need to be done with caution, given concerns about new virus variants that could bypass some of the immunity provided by Britain’s successful vaccination campaign.
Johnson is also expected to confirm that different households will be able to mix inside homes as well as in pubs and restaurants. However, gatherings should be capped at six people or two different households whichever is higher. The limits for outdoor gatherings should be increased to 30 people.
Indoor entertainment activities such as cinemas, soft play areas, adult group sports, exercise classes and hotels are also expected to reopen.
Since the lockdown began to be relaxed in recent weeks as part of a plan the government insists it is driven by ‘data, not dates’, household mixing was only allowed. ‘outdoors, such as in a garden or restaurant terrace, provided that distancing has been followed.
“I think that’s what most people missed, this intimate contact with their family and friends, and having fun, having people in their homes, meeting outside,” said the Minister of Justice. Health, Nadine Dorries.
The government allowed some overseas travel to start on May 17, but only a few destinations are deemed safe enough to drop 10-day quarantine requirements upon their return. Portugal and Iceland now have no quarantine requirements, but other popular destinations such as France, Italy, Spain and Greece will still require quarantine and a series of coronavirus tests.
Similar restrictions are being relaxed in other parts of the UK – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – following a sharp drop in new infections following a long winter lockdown and rapid deployment of vaccines.
Although the UK has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, with more than 127,500 dead, new infections have dropped significantly. In addition, the successful rollout of vaccines in Britain has raised hopes that this easing will not see the same viral resurgence that occurred last fall following a lifting of restrictions during summer.
About 53% of the UK population has received one dose of the vaccine, while more than a quarter have received two injections – one of the fastest vaccine deployments in the world.
The ensuing lockdown easing cycle is expected on June 21. The hope is that all other limits on social contact will then be lifted.
While the coronavirus backdrop is clearly much improved, there are fears that the government is too rushed to lift restrictions on social contact at a time when parts of the world, like India, are in the midst of a huge resurgence. of the virus, and vaccine deployment still has some way to go.
Gurch Randhawa, professor of diversity in public health at the University of Bedfordshire, is suspicious and warned of potentially mixed messages from the government.
“It is undoubtedly tempting to relax social distancing, offer the glow of a well-deserved hug and lift restrictions on international travel, but it could be a big mistake at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic “, did he declare.
“At a minimum, the government should advise only those who have received the two doses of vaccination to hug, and even a short hug, with faces far apart to minimize the risk of transmission of the virus. COVID-19, “he added.
___
For ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.mountaineagle.com/coronavirus.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]