Laverne Cox will take over as host of the red carpet cover of E! – The Hollywood Reporter





Laverne Cox is the new cover host for the signature red carpet of E! the Orange is the new black The Emmy winner will take on the role in January and will also headline a series of celebrity interviews to air throughout next year. Cox replaces Giuliana Rancic as host of cable brand NBCUniversal Live from E! franchise. Rancic announced on Friday that she was stepping down after nearly two decades of racing as she moved to a production deal with the media conglomerate. “Laverne Cox is a risk taker, revolutionary pioneer and fashion tour de force,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of Live Events, Promotions and E! News at NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s Biggest Nights, Laverne’s passion and in-depth knowledge of the fashion community resonates with our audience and we can’t wait to see her shine. other side of the velvet rope. Rancic started with E! in 2005 as a correspondent and would co-host the Cable Guy’s Red Carpet alongside Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest left the role in February after a 14-year run. Cox is a four-time Emmy nominee who became the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for the bigget award in television. She currently hosts a podcast produced by Shondaland The Laverne Cox Show for iHeart and the recently completed production on the limited series produced by Netflix’s Shonda Rimes Invent Anna. Cox is also producing a documentary on Netflix Disclosure, which recently won a Peabody Award nomination. “I am so excited and deeply honored to host E! ‘S iconic red carpet cover. For many years, I would wake up early on award days, put on my snacks, and look at the cover of E! All day, ”Cox said. “I dreamed of walking on red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, but I can also be a red carpet guide for the discerning audience of E! And chat with my colleagues and the people I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. Can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey. “ Rancic’s change to Cox comes as E! is now part of a content group overseen by Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner. Rovner, who manages creation, brought in Neal to lead promotions and live events as part of his content team last year. So far, Rovner and Berwick oversee streamer Peacock, NBC, and a cable portfolio that includes E !, Bravo, USA, Syfy, Oxygen and more. Rovner and Berwick also rocked NBC’s approach at 1:30 a.m., announcing last week that Lilly Singh’s show would end as she rolled out of the original conversation lineup in the slot machine that previously belonged to to Carson Daly.









